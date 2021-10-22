Ranvir Singh is gorgeous in green in her bodycon dress Looking fabulous on Lorraine!

Ranvir Singh was back standing in to host the Lorraine show on Friday, and we're officially in love with her on-screen look!

MORE: Inside Ranvir Singh's cosy home where she is raising her son

The star looked beautiful in green, rocking a bodycon dress from Lipsy - which is currently stocked online at Next. The figure-flattering midi costs £38 and is quickly selling out... so hurry if you want to snap up Ranvir's style.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Behind-the-scenes with Ranvir Singh and HELLO!

Presenter Ranvir shared a gorgeous shot of her outfit on her Instagram Story on Friday morning, thanking her stylist Debbie Harper for choosing her look by adding: "Everyone wants a Debbie in their life." Cute! She teamed the dress with colour block heels and her long shiny hair clipped back at the front.

MORE: GMB's Ranvir Singh mourns devastating loss

The TV host revealed her new hair extensions earlier in October, sharing a beautiful snap on Instagram with a caption that read: "As the weather turns, and the days get shorter, I felt like a change! Rise up @lucajoneshair @kitchhair for my new hairdo… if you're near me make space for swishing!"

Ranvir looked incredible in her Lipsy dress

Ranvir’s new style is now long past her shoulders, with some subtle highlights - and her friends and fans are in love with the look.

SEE: GMB's Ranvir Singh's heartbreaking health battle could become more common

Loose Women star Charlene White simply reacted: "OMG," alongside two flame emojis, while fellow GMB presenter Susanna Reid added: "Oh I love it." We agree!



Ranvir recently had some gorgeous hair extensions put in

Ranvir has also opened up about the alopecia she has suffered with since childhood, raising awareness of the condition.

"I've had alopecia since I was about eight or nine, my dad died and I mean, I know what caused it and it never, ever got better," she said back in 2015.

Ranvir has been open about her experience with alopecia

"I know you can't tell now but it is there underneath it all and it makes you exceptionally self-conscious doesn't it? The heat rises and I used to feel a bit panicky about it all to be honest, [thinking] 'What am I going to do?' and 'What if somebody says something?'"

She has since revealed that treatments like eyebrow microblading and hair thickening powders have helped build her confidence - as well as her lustrous new hair extensions, no doubt.