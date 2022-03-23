Serena Williams embodies opulence in daring mini-dress

Serena Williams sure knows how to make quite the impression with her fashions, and her latest one might just be her most lush yet.

The sporting world superstar took to social media to share a clip of herself strutting her stuff in a gorgeous patterned mini-dress.

Serena Williams flaunts derriere in jaw-dropping underwater video

In the clip, she could be seen lounging and walking around outside an extravagant mansion, tossing her perfectly curled hair about.

The outfit featured a textured pattern with a plunging neckline that not only highlighted her hourglass shape but also featured cut-outs on the waist to provide an extra peek of skin.

She kept the entire look classy as could be, finishing it off with a pair of strappy heels and chic diamond jewelry.

The video was captioned: "Spring into new beginnings," and fans just about sprung into the comments section to lavish the star with praise.

"Endless beauty," one simply wrote, with another calling her "The Queen," and a third saying: "You look lovely as usual. Nice [dress emoji]." Many simply dropped flame and heart emojis.

The tennis icon has quite the stunning repertoire as a fashionista in Hollywood, showing off some truly show-stopping designs over the past few weeks.

She recently gave many another one to talk about and gush over with her appearance at the Producers Guild Awards alongside sister Venus and Will Smith.

Supporting her film King Richard, which had been nominated for the Outstanding Film prize, Serena donned a rich combination of velvet and diamonds for the evening.

She decked out in one of her most chic looks to date, a leg-baring mini-dress that featured a bejeweled bodice, encrusted in diamonds, and a magenta velvet skirt that even featured a train.

The outfit accentuated her curves and looked breathtaking on Serena, who decided to up the ante by styling her usually bouncy curls in a sleek bob, finishing off her look with clear heels.

