Serena Williams stuns in glittering gown from wedding dress designer

Serena Williams was a vision at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday wearing a sparkling floor-length gown that could easily have passed for a glamorous bridal dress. Unsurprising, since her wedding dress designer was the mastermind behind the figure-hugging silver gown!

Posing for photos on the red carpet next to her sister Venus, who was also wearing a similarly stunning silver number, Serena rocked a spaghetti strap Versace dress that caught the light whenever she moved – and it even featured its own show-stopping silk train that was attached at the waist.

The tennis pro accessorised with two dazzling bracelets and her huge diamond engagement ring from her husband Alexis Ohanian, which perfectly tied in with the sparkles.

Meanwhile, Venus opted for a plunging design with shorts layered underneath a skirt with waist-high splits, finished off with matching heels and a clutch bag.

Serena and Venus rocked matching silver Versace dresses at the Critics Choice Awards

Reddit founder Alexis popped the question to Serena with a large oval-cut centre stone flanked by two smaller semi-circle stones, which Engagement Ring Bible estimated was worth around $2million (£1.4million.)

They got married on 16 November 2017 in a lavish Disney-themed Beauty and the Beast celebration in New Orleans. Olympic star Serena wore a ball gown style caped wedding dress by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen to say "I do", but she also had another two bridal outfits from Versace.

Speaking of her first frock, Serena told Vogue US: "I flew to London to meet with Sarah and ended up falling in love with the ball gown silhouette, which is completely the opposite of what I ever thought I would choose for myself. I loved the idea of doing a really spectacular ball gown, and it has turned out to be such an incredibly special piece."

Serena wearing her second wedding dress from Versace

The bride then changed into a beaded and feathered gown that Donatella Versace said took five embroiderers "worked nonstop to make" over "1,500 hours."

Finally, Serena slipped on a mini dress from the designer, complete with a feathered skirt for her first dance to Tale as Old as Time. And although an unearthed clip of the newlyweds on the dancefloor showed Serena paired her dress with sparkly heels, she reportedly prioritised comfort in the evening and opted for bejewelled Nike trainers!

