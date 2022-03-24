Megan Thee Stallion turns up the heat with stunning bikini photo The Savage rapper looked amazing

Megan Thee Stallion sent her fans into meltdown by sharing a gorgeous bikini photo on Wednesday.

The WAP rapper looked phenomenal in an animal print two-piece that featured a string top and matching mini skirt as she graced the cover of German magazine Highsnobiety's spring 2022 issue. The 27-year-old went all-out glam, rocking glossy purple lips and dramatic winged eyeliner as she seductively posed for photographer Luke Gilford, arching her back with one hand resting against her head.

Megan Thee Stallion works the crowd into a frenzy at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Further images from the shoot show Megan provocatively posing in a barely-there mini dress that exposes her derriere.

Many fans were left speechless over the photos, with some only able to comment to heart-eyes and flame emojis. Others mustered a few words together, with one responding: "Beautiful times a trillion!"

A second said: "This gave sexy and seductive!" A third added: "Fine as always."

Megan wowed her fans with her gorgeous bikini shoot

Megan's head-turning appearance comes after it was revealed that her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, is countersuing her just weeks after she filed a lawsuit against them.

The label claims that Megan's last record, Something For Thee Hotties, does not constitute a full album and they want more from the rapper, who argued it does meet the conditions of a complete album.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday after the counterclaim was made, Megan wrote: "Let me goooo. First the man over my label said I don't make him any money … now he counter suing trying to keep me on his label because he wants to make more money lol if I ain't making you no money why not just drop me?"

Megan is in a legal battle with her record label

She added: "My lawyers asked him for an expense report (money 1501 supposedly has spent on ME)… why this grown (expletive) man put his jewelry and chains on there… lord free me from this joke (expletive) label."

The label's CEO Carl Crawford reacted to Megan's tweets on Instagram, posting: "Stop playing the victim @theestallion u haven’t paid for 1 show since 2019 hiding behind #Rocnation .. U can keep that [expletive] mix tape and send over that straight drop whenever u ready."

