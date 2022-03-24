﻿
Frankie Bridge sparkles in the most eye-catching suit we've seen

The Loose Women presenter looked disco-ready

Frankie Bridge's style is unapologetically eclectic. Leopard print, stripes, ruffles, skiwear - the Loose Women host has rocked it all. Frankie's latest look to stir up a fashion frenzy is perhaps the most mesmerising of the lot.

The 33-year-old dazzled fans wearing a silver three-piece suit behind the scenes of Celebrity Juice, consisting of an oversized blazer, high-waisted trousers and bralette crop top. Featuring large lapels, straight leg trouser fit, glossy sparkling sheen and lingerie-esque bra detailing, the suit perfectly fused masculine tones with feminine glamour.

The TV star wore her short hair down in a bouncy blowdry and opted for a camera-ready makeup look. A radiant concoction of a chocolate smokey eye, dark defined brow, nude lip and peachy skin glow culminated in a stunning bronzed beauty look.

Frankie took to social media to share the glitter bomb outfit with followers, alongside the caption: "Dress code: casual. @celebjuiceofficial #suit #ootd."

frankie-bridge-suit-silver

Frankie dazzled in the shimmery suit

Fans were quick to express their awe at Frankie's failproof fashion sense. "That outfit is not a want, it's a need," commented one follower, while another added: "You look amazing Frankie," with a fire emoji. A third agreed: "This suit!!!"

frankie-bridge-leopard

Frankie rocks an incredibly eclectic wardrobe 

If you want to make a statement on your next girls' night out, party or wedding then we've found the suit for you. Sadly, Frankie's original suit is unavailable, but ASOS has the ideal lookalike.

asos-silver-suit

Gold Glitter Suit, Blazer, £35, Trousers, £25, ASOS

SHOP NOW

Boasting a flattering regular fit, notch lapels, button-down detailing and padded shoulders for an eighties flare, this pale gold suit will ensure that you stand out from the crowd.

Team the two-piece with some gold barely-there heels to dance the night away in. Accessorise with some minimalistic gold jewellery to elevate the look, letting the suit speak for itself.

Frankie recently wowed audiences in a daring leopard-print dress that featured a cut-out section with a lace outline. She stood barefoot in the gorgeous look, that also had a pencil-skirt section, and while she covered her face, fans were able to get a glimpse of her accessories, which consisted of an ornate bracelet.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

