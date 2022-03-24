Frankie Bridge sparkles in the most eye-catching suit we've seen

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge's style is unapologetically eclectic. Leopard print, stripes, ruffles, skiwear - the Loose Women host has rocked it all. Frankie's latest look to stir up a fashion frenzy is perhaps the most mesmerising of the lot.

INSIDE: Frankie Bridge's grand Surrey mansion she shares with her in-laws

The 33-year-old dazzled fans wearing a silver three-piece suit behind the scenes of Celebrity Juice, consisting of an oversized blazer, high-waisted trousers and bralette crop top. Featuring large lapels, straight leg trouser fit, glossy sparkling sheen and lingerie-esque bra detailing, the suit perfectly fused masculine tones with feminine glamour.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge wows in a sports bra as she opens up about gym craving

The TV star wore her short hair down in a bouncy blowdry and opted for a camera-ready makeup look. A radiant concoction of a chocolate smokey eye, dark defined brow, nude lip and peachy skin glow culminated in a stunning bronzed beauty look.

READ: Frankie Bridge opens up about unexpected craving in honest Instagram post

Frankie took to social media to share the glitter bomb outfit with followers, alongside the caption: "Dress code: casual. @celebjuiceofficial #suit #ootd."

Frankie dazzled in the shimmery suit

Fans were quick to express their awe at Frankie's failproof fashion sense. "That outfit is not a want, it's a need," commented one follower, while another added: "You look amazing Frankie," with a fire emoji. A third agreed: "This suit!!!"

Frankie rocks an incredibly eclectic wardrobe

If you want to make a statement on your next girls' night out, party or wedding then we've found the suit for you. Sadly, Frankie's original suit is unavailable, but ASOS has the ideal lookalike.

Gold Glitter Suit, Blazer, £35, Trousers, £25, ASOS

Boasting a flattering regular fit, notch lapels, button-down detailing and padded shoulders for an eighties flare, this pale gold suit will ensure that you stand out from the crowd.

Team the two-piece with some gold barely-there heels to dance the night away in. Accessorise with some minimalistic gold jewellery to elevate the look, letting the suit speak for itself.

WOW: Frankie Bridge looks effortlessly glamorous in eye-catching ASOS dress

Frankie recently wowed audiences in a daring leopard-print dress that featured a cut-out section with a lace outline. She stood barefoot in the gorgeous look, that also had a pencil-skirt section, and while she covered her face, fans were able to get a glimpse of her accessories, which consisted of an ornate bracelet.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.