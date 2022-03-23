Louise Redknapp glows in behind-the-scenes sleepwear photo

Louise Redknapp took to her Instagram Stories to share a new photo with her followers this week, and she looked as stylish as ever.

The snapshot showed the singer posing in what looked like silk or satin white pyjamas with a close-fitting top and matching soft robe, which she left open for the mirror selfie.

The mum-of-two's long caramel hair looked lush as it flowed past her shoulders and she emphasised her natural beauty with soft pink lipstick and a smoky eye look.

The star captioned the image: "So I get to wear PJs in @fatalonstage lovely."

Louise is starring in the stage adaptation of Fatal Attraction, where she takes on the role of scorned wife Beth Gallagher.

Since being cast, she has been sharing occasional backstage snippets of her experience with her fans, including a recent photo from the rehearsal room which saw her looking youthful in a relaxed sweatshirt and skin-tight leggings.

Louise even looks glam in pyjamas

The former Eternal band member has a knack for laid-back dressing, recently pouting for the camera as she rocked an oversized grey T-shirt and jeans and wore her locks loose once more.

The actress and singer wore light makeup that highlighted her natural glow and she captioned the picture with a loving message. It read: "A big thank you to Cardiff and to the rest of the cast and crew for being so kind and supportive this week [heart emoji]."

The Let's Go Round Again hitmaker has long been a style icon, whether dressed up or down, as she reminded fans earlier this year.

The star shared incredible bikini throwback snaps earlier this year

Louise stunned her Instagram followers when she shared some jaw-dropping swimwear photos taken back in the '90s.

One showed her at number one in FHM's one-off publication 100 Sexiest Women in the World, where she posed in a dark blue bikini as she gave a sultry look to the camera.

Another image showed Louise splashing in the water in a black strapless swimsuit with cut-outs on each side that drew attention to her defined abs.

