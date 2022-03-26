11 times Holly Willoughby gave us summer swimsuit inspiration

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby knows how to spark envy with her gorgeous sun-drenched holiday snaps. Across the years, the ITV star has shared some stunning beachside photos wearing heavenly swimsuits. From stripes, straps and metallics, Holly has rocked it all when it comes to swimwear.

We've rounded up Holly's best bikini pictures for upcoming holiday inspiration. Whether you're after a swimsuit, bikini or both, Holly has got you covered.

Kicking off the list is a smiley selfie of Holly on holiday wearing a lovely white and blue striped swimsuit with feminine ruffle detail. Holly looked radiant in the piece, which she paired with some sunglasses for a head-to-toe holiday glow.

Love Holly's ruffled look? We found a perfect frilly option for your sunny holidays abroad.

Gingham Ruffled Swimsuit, £235, Ephemera

Next up is Holly's heavenly white swimsuit with tie-knot detailing. The ITV star beamed in the beach babe one-piece, flaunting a goddess-like tan and sun-kissed highlights. Holly rocked the angelic number as she relaxed in the fabulously hot climate.

If you're after a wow-worthy white piece, here's the ideal number for you.

White Swimsuit, £49.99, Mango

Holly took a dive for a stunning underwater selfie wearing a classic black swimsuit. The star smiled into the camera as she flashed a sneak peek of her timeless swimsuit that featured thick strap detailing and sleek finish.

Fancy sporting a flattering black one-piece on your next island escape? Here's the perfect swimsuit for your summer wardrobe.

Black Swimsuit, £39, John Lewis

Holly shared this adorable picture of her and her son practicing their diving technique while sitting on the side of the pool. The beloved TV host looked dazzling in the vertically striped number, featuring a low scoop back and nautical blue and white colour palette.

Intrigued by Holly's vertical striped suit? Here's our favourite pick that looks just like it.

Monochrome Stripe Swimsuit, £29.99, Gap

The This Morning presenter embraced her co-host, Phillip Schofield, for a friendly pool photo wearing a sweet baby pink swimsuit with thick straps and scoop neckline. Holly looked effortlessly feminine in the piece, which complemented her enviable golden glow.

Think pink with this gorgeous pink swimsuit that will enhance your gleaming holiday tan.

Pink Textured Swimsuit, £49.99, Mango

Blue and white stripes seem to be Holly's all-time favourite swimsuit trend. The star beamed in another striped swimsuit boasting sailor-esque blue and white stripes and square neckline as she snapped this stunning selfie while lounging in the shade.

If you want to jump onboard the classic blue and white stripe trend, keep scrolling to discover your dream swimsuit.

Navy and White Stripe Swimsuit, £35, John Lewis

Holly looked like a real-life mermaid as she emerged from the sea-green waves of the ocean wearing a pristine white swimsuit that we just can't get enough of. The mother-of-three was the ultimate Bond Girl in the hypnotising item which we would love to see in our summer wardrobes.

Emulate Holly's beach babe look with this heavenly white number.

Plunge White Swimsuit, £26, ASOS

Holly made a splash in rockstar metallic pink and she dipped below the surface of a swimming pool during her family getaway. Opting for a more vibrant bikini, the presenter looked incredible in the shiny two-piece featuring a strapless top for maximum tan line prevention.

Treat yourself to this glam glitzy bikini with flirty pink metallic shine for a statement poolside look.

Metallic Pink Bikini, Top £11.20, Bottoms, £7.70, ASOS

Posing up a storm alongside close friend Davina McCall, Holly looked phenomenal in a slinky black swimsuit with thin straps and flattering scoop neck. Davina smiled next to her wearing a red and white stripe top as both stars sported a surfer girl aesthetic.

Feel confident in black wearing this slimming swimsuit that's a go-to swimwear staple.

Black Ruched Swimsuit, £29.50, M&S

The ITV host certainly isn't afraid to drop jaws when it comes to bikini pictures. Holly shared this saucy but hilarious bikini snap with followers on social media. Wearing a black bikini with the words: "Mrs Baldwin," written in diamante, Holly wowed fans with the image that was taken to celebrate her recent marriage to husband Dan Baldwin.

Jazz up your swimwear style with this glittering piece that will help you stand out from the crowd.

Blue One-Shoulder Glitter Swimsuit, £193, Oseree

Hawaii chic was on the menu for this 2005 throwback picture of Holly appearing on the show Ministry of Mayhem. The daytime TV icon rocked a hula skirt and flower lei while sporting a blue and green striped bikini top for her comedic performance.

Rock Holly's Hawaii-ready striped bikini top with this sporty item below. Pair with some plain black bikini bottoms for a playful look.

Green and Lavender Striped Bikini Top, £35.50, Solid and Striped

