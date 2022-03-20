Dua Lipa turns up the heat in bold and beautiful bikini photos The 26-year-old songstress is enjoying a post-tour reset

Dua Lipa is the definition of an 'It Girl', and the 26-year-old singer's latest vacation snaps prove the star looks fabulous and flawless at all times, even when she's checked into holiday mode.

MORE: Dua Lipa's £6.75m London home she plans to transform amid split from Anwar Hadid

Dua has always had an effortlessly edgy sense of style. With a penchant for alluring prints, bright colours and timeless pieces, the 26-year-old Grammy Award-winning star rarely makes a fashion faux pas. Stunning fans on Sunday, Dua delighted with a series of gorgeous bikini photos - and her striking swimwear is getting us excited for summer.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dua Lipa shares cheeky video in string bikini on holiday

Having just finished the April leg of her Nostalgia tour, Dua is likely enjoying some time away to rest and recharge before re-starting her tour in Europe next spring.

Sharing a series of sun-soaked snaps, Dua simply captioned her photos: "~ reset ~". The star looked incredible in a turquoise blue swimsuit, displaying her epic abs and svelte figure as she reclined on a boat.

Dua lipa showed off her tanned and toned body in chic swimwear

Adding a bright colour-block jacket, Dua teamed her turquoise set with a fuschia pink cover-up and bright pink baseball cap, completing her Barbie-like aesthetic. Other photos showed Dua posing in a tiny string bikini with gorgeous butterfly print.

She let her raven hair fall past her shoulders in a sleek, straightened half-up, half-down style, tying her bangs into a messy scrunchie bun.

SEE: Dua Lipa battles the cold in a bikini - but her boots get fans talking

MORE: Dua Lipa has fans dazzled with latest look from extravagant world tour

Model Emily Ratajowski reacted to Dua's incredible swimwear photos with: "That suit on you," adding a heart-eye, pink heart and star emoji.

Other fans simply flooded the comments with fire emojis as Dua's post racked up over 1million 'likes' within an hour of being posted.

Dua dropped jaws with her holiday photos

The star's wardrobe is an archive of dreams. The singer never misses a beat when it comes to out-there fashion and always has a new outfit to debut.

Last week, Dua took to social media to share a series of snaps of her enviable outfit. The star donned a striking red high-leg bodysuit with racer neckline and strappy detailing. Pairing the look with some low-waisted pale blue boyfriend jeans from Palace and a red and brown headscarf wrapped over a baseball cap, Dua crafted the ultimate nineties girl aesthetic.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.