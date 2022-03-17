GMA's Amy Robach enjoys fun night out with friends ahead of new challenge GMA star Amy was joined by husband Andrew Shue

Amy Robach has revealed that she is waiting to find out if she has been chosen for jury duty - but that she still enjoyed a fun night out with friends.

The Good Morning America star is taking a break from hosting the morning show as she may be called up to jury duty, however on Thursday she was joined by husband Andrew Shue as well as friends and family for a dinner at Greenwich Village eatery Suprema Provisions.

The mom-of-two wore an olive green sleeveless roll neck for the night out, and the group snap saw them surrounded by empty wine glasses, while Amy cuddled into her husband Andrew.

"Currently sitting here on jury duty… not regretting any of my choices last night!" she captioned the post, jokingly adding the hashtag 'please don't pick me'.

Amy's time off comes weeks after she returned to the comfort of her New York studio following time at The Galápagos Islands - a volcanic archipelago in the Pacific Ocean - which she was visiting as part of the first-ever live broadcast from the location to all of America.

During her trip, she had her followers awestruck as she shared a photo of a volcanic eruption that was still going on after six weeks.

Amy shared the fun picture with fans

Thankfully, the star assured fans that she was a safe distance from the eruption, as were the island's rare pink iguanas that she was reporting on.

She explained: "The Wolf volcano is still erupting - 6 weeks and counting now - thankfully on an uninhabited portion of Isla Isabella and away from the rare and elusive pink iguanas that inhabit this island."

It isn't the TV host's first foray into thrilling international expeditions, as just this past November, she embarked on a week-long expedition to icy Antarctica.

The star enjoyed her time on the Galápagos Islands

A statement by the network at the time explained Amy's role, revealing that she would be "providing a firsthand look at global warming and what it foretells for our future".

She shared several breathtaking visuals from her visit to the bottom of the Earth, including videos of ice-covered oceans and penguins in the wild.

