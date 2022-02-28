Amy Robach returns to GMA in the most eye-popping leather dress The GMA star returned with a bang

Amy Robach delighted fans at the start of the week when it was revealed that she was officially back at Good Morning America studios.

After an exciting adventure abroad, the TV personality had returned to the comfort of her New York studio with her co-stars on GMA3.

WATCH: Amy Robach showcases incredible abs during uneasy workout

And she was sure to let fans know that her return would be quite grand in an outfit that surely many of them will remember and admire for quite a while.

Amy took to the air in a sensational leather dress that hugged her figure and even allowed her to show off her toned runner's legs.

The skin-tight outfit marked a different turn for Amy, who usually was styled in brighter colors and combinations. Her look was topped off with a matching pair of heels.

She enthusiastically captured her post featuring the outfit: "Home!!!!!" And fans were absolutely thrilled to see her back, inundating the comments section with heart emojis.

Amy returned to GMA studios in quite the ensemble

"Love, love, love your dress," one wrote, with another saying: "Galapagos GLOW was hittin!!" A third simply wrote: "Glad to see you back but may I say the dress is [flame emojis]!!!"

One also sweetly added: "Welcome home and thank you for all the great reporting from the Galapagos islands."

The TV host revealed with a promotional clip from GMA earlier this month that she would be going to The Galápagos for an entire week and be part of the first ever live broadcast from the location to all of America.

This isn't the TV host's first foray into thrilling international expeditions, as just this past November, she embarked on a week-long expedition to icy Antarctica.

The TV personality ventured to the Galápagos Islands for a special report

A statement by the network at the time explained Amy's role. It read: "Good Morning America sends GMA3 and 20/20 co-anchor Amy Robach on a one-week expedition to Antarctica, providing a firsthand look at global warming and what it foretells for our future."



