Amy Robach shares stunning picture with husband Andrew Shue while away from GMA The GMA host is in The Galápagos Islands

Amy Robach is having the time of her life while in The Galápagos Islands with husband Andrew Shue, and her latest social media post left fans in absolute awe.

The Good Morning America star shared a few pictures from her island adventure while reporting on the diverse wildlife and history of the location for the morning show.

She posted a picture of herself with Andrew as they stood on a boat, arm-in-arm overlooking the spectacular water behind them and a few stunning rock formations.

Amy added even more pictures that showed the sun dancing over the water as she wrote: "All aboard @lindbladexp #natgeoendeavourii … the adventure begins!!"

Fans immediately began gushing over the snapshot of the two, with one saying: "Your adventurous spirit is so inspiring, and I love that your hubs is always with you on these journeys."

Another wrote: "So glad your husband can go with you," with a third adding: "So sweet that Andrew gets to enjoy your adventures," and many others simply inundated the comments section with heart emojis.

Amy and Andrew shared a picture from their trip

The TV host revealed with a promotional clip from GMA that she would be going to The Galápagos for all of this coming week and be part of the first ever live broadcast from the location to all of America.

This isn't the TV host's first foray into thrilling international expeditions, as just this past November, she embarked on a week-long expedition to icy Antarctica.

A statement by the network at the time explained Amy's role. It read: "Good Morning America sends GMA3 and 20/20 co-anchor Amy Robach on a one-week expedition to Antarctica, providing a firsthand look at global warming and what it foretells for our future."

The GMA host headed off to The Galápagos Islands

She shared several breathtaking visuals from her visit to the bottom of the Earth with Andrew, including videos of ice-covered oceans and penguins in the wild.

