Amy Robach drives fans wild in stunning mini-dress – see photo

Amy Robach always grabs our attention when she's presenting on Good Morning America with her killer sense of fashion.

And she proved that on Tuesday when she stepped out in a daring green mini-dress – and we couldn't take our eyes off her. Although St. Patrick's Day is still a week away, Amy was really feeling the color that highlighted her incredibly toned legs, which are the result consistent marathon training. She finished her gorgeous look with a pair of strappy heels, and kept her accessories to the minimum with just a gorgeous ring.

In her caption, she joked: "Dublin (should've saved this look for next week!)" She then thanked her stylist for the gorgeous knit dress, revealing that it was from Shoshanna.

Her fans loved the jaw-dropping look, as one enthused: "Beautiful as always!!!! Love that green sweater dress on you."

Another added: "Love the outfit you make it pop, beautiful," while a third posted: "Always so pretty," and a fourth commented: "Looks so spring cute."

Amy is a style superstar

Many more were left speechless as they shared red and green heart emojis alongside flames and clovers.

The star made her return to the GMA studios last week, and she did so in an eye-catching leather dress that hugged her figure and even allowed her to show off her toned runner's legs.

Amy always has the best fashion

The skin-tight outfit marked a different turn for Amy, who usually was styled in brighter colors and combinations. Her look was topped off with a matching pair of heels.

She enthusiastically captured her post featuring the outfit: "Home!!!!!" And fans were absolutely thrilled to see her back, inundating the comments section with heart emojis.

"Love, love, love your dress," one wrote, with another saying: "Galapagos GLOW was hittin!!" A third simply wrote: "Glad to see you back but may I say the dress is [flame emojis]!!!"

One also sweetly added: "Welcome home and thank you for all the great reporting from the Galapagos islands."

