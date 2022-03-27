Holly Willoughby emulates iconic Kate Middleton look for Dancing On Ice final - and wow What a way to close the show...

Holly Willoughby looked nothing less than breathtaking to present the highly anticipated Dancing on Ice final alongside Phillip Schofield on Sunday night.

The 41-year-old presenter cut a seriously elegant figure in a dazzling gold dress. Complete with a sweetheart neckline, gathered waistline and stunning embellished skirt, Holly looked like a total princess in her glitzy ensemble.

The blonde beauty styled her sleek, icy locks in loose waves.

Adding to her natural glow, Holly’s go-to makeup artist Patsy O’Neill pulled off a flawless beauty look, consisting of fluttery false lashes, a rosy blush, lots of highlighter and a statement pink lip.

Holly looked breathtaking in her stunning gold dress

We've been struck by Holly's phenomenal wardrobe on this season of Dancing on Ice, and fans have been just as enthusiastic about her dazzling outfits.

Taking to Instagram to show off her showstopping look for the final, Holly delighted her 7.6million followers in a post that read: "Tonight’s the night… it’s the @dancingonice grand finale! See you on @itv at 7pm… let’s do this @schofe …. thank you to @danniiwhiteman @patsyoneillmakeup and @cilerpeksah_hairstylist for all their incredible work this series… love you girls… Dress by @sophiecouture jewellery by @hsternofficial ".

Stunned, fans were quick to react to the mother-of-three's glamorous post and rushed to compliment her outfit. One person wrote: "Love your dress Holly, you look stunning as always," while another added: "Looking amazing and beautiful as always!! Golden Goddess!"

A third fan commented: "Wow, you look amazing," followed by a red heart emoji.

Holly's looks have been dazzling this season of Dancing on Ice

Fans were delighted to not only welcome the return of Holly after she was forced to take time away from work following a positive Covid-19 test, but also after DOI was delayed for a week.

The presenter was quick to share details of her experience with Covid, telling Phillip on This Morning: "I had sort of 48 hours of feeling rubbish, head on the pillow, headache, afterwards felt like I just had a cold."

"I’m fine now, but just waiting for that line to go – every morning – it was like the worst advent calendar in the world."

