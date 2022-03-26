We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Spring is upon us, and Louise Redknapp has enjoyed the extra heat as she styled out a daring pair of ripped jeans in a sun-soaked photo.

READ: Jamie Redknapp unveils sweet tribute to late 'family' member

The glamorous singer, and her new pup Banksy Blu, posed together in a series of sunswept images as she styled out her jeans from Peacocks, alongside a beautiful white top that fitted her style perfectly. Louise cut a sultry figure for some of the snaps as her long blonde hair fell neatly past her shoulders, while she also wowed with a jaw-dropping pair of black shoes that wouldn't look out of place in anyone's wardrobe.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp stuns in pair of homemade denim shorts

She also brought her best accessories with her for the shots, styling out a gold bracelet and a pair of hoop earrings.

SEE: Louise Redknapp glows in behind-the-scenes sleepwear photo

MORE: Louise Redknapp responds after sparking 'concern' for giving new puppy 'dangerous' toy

Meanwhile Banksy Blu looked absolutely adorable as he lounged in the sun's rays and stared into the camera with his sweet blue eyes.

"Weekend ready in a classic white shirt and jeans from my @peacocks_fashion edit," she wrote, adding a string of white and blue heart emojis.

Fans were awestruck with the gorgeous photos, as one enthused: "Can't go wrong with a white shirt and a pair of jeans," and a second joked: "Ooooo look at you both, Banksy needs his own edit."

Louise stunned in her gorgeous look

A third added: "Cute dog, and always looking pure hotness," while a fourth commented: "Lovely pic Louise......you are stunningly beautiful."

Louise's jeans come from her own line on Peacocks, and the site is currently enjoying a flash sale, having knocked 20 per cent off of everything.

SEE: Louise Redknapp is gorgeous and glowing in relaxed tee and figure-hugging jeans

WOW: Louise Redknapp stuns in double denim look

The jeans have now been knocked down from £25 to just £20, and plenty of sizes are still in stock!

Louise loves a pair of jeans and last week she looked simply stunned as she struck a sultry pose in a gorgeous bathroom that featured wood-panelled walls and checkerboard tiles.

Womens Blue Holly Premium Straight Leg Ripped Jeans, £20.00, Peacocks

Her outfit was sensational, consisting of a pair of flattering skinny jeans, a green jacket and a pair of black boots. She kept her accessories to a minimum, but allowed her hair to cascade down her shoulders.

She chose not to caption her show-stopping photo, but in a separate post she gave a better look at her ensemble.

SEE: Louise Redknapp undergoes transformation for exciting role after family joy

READ: Louise Redknapp reveals sons Charlie and Beau's joy following latest family addition

In a small clip shared on her Instagram Stories, Louise enjoyed the sunshine, simply writing: "Hello sunshine," alongside a smiling emoji.

The new angle gave fans another look at her jacket, which had the letter 'A' embroidered onto it, and revealed that she was wearing a beautiful pair of hoop earrings.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.