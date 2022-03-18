Louise Redknapp commands attention in skinny jeans and varsity jacket The former Eternal singer is a style superstar

Louise Redknapp always looks fantastic and she fully resembled a model on Friday as she posed up a storm in her latest ensemble.

READ: Louise Redknapp responds after sparking 'concern' for giving new puppy 'dangerous' toy

The former Eternal singer looked simply stunned as she struck a sultry pose in a gorgeous bathroom that featured wood-panelled walls and checkerboard tiles. Her outfit was sensational, consisting of a pair of flattering skinny jeans, a green jacket and a pair of black boots. She kept her accessories to a minimum, but allowed her hair to cascade down her shoulders.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp turns up the heat in risqué lingerie

She chose not to caption her show-stopping photo, but in a separate post she gave a better look at her ensemble.

WOW: Louise Redknapp stuns in double denim look

SEE: Louise Redknapp undergoes transformation for exciting role after family joy

In a small clip shared on her Instagram Stories, Louise enjoyed the sunshine, simply writing: "Hello sunshine," alongside a smiling emoji.

The new angle gave fans another look at her jacket, which had the letter 'A' embroidered onto it, and revealed that she was wearing a beautiful pair of hoop earrings.

The mum-of-two is a fan of a casual style, and on Wednesday she wowed fans when she pulled off the style with ease.

Louise looked phenomenal

In the snap, she pouted for the camera as she rocked an oversized grey T-shirt and jeans, with her beautiful caramel hair flowing past her shoulders.

She wore light makeup that highlighted her natural glow and she captioned the picture with a loving message. It read: "A big thank you to Cardiff and to the rest of the cast and crew for being so kind and supportive this week [heart emoji]."

READ: Louise Redknapp reveals sons Charlie and Beau's joy following latest family addition

WOW: Louise Redknapp looks divine in chic skin-tight outfit on fun night out

The talented star was appearing in the stage adaptation of Fatal Attraction, where she takes on the role of scorned wife Beth Gallagher, which was played by Anne Archer in the film.

Louise has been sharing occasional backstage snippets of her experience with her fans, including a recent photo from the rehearsal room which saw her looking youthful in a relaxed sweatshirt and skin-tight leggings.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.