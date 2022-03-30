Alex Scott poses up a storm in gorgeous backless dress The One Show star gave her BRIT Awards dress another chance to shine...

If you missed the moment when Alex Scott stole the red carpet at the BRIT Awards in *that* dazzling backless dress, the star gave her unforgettable ensemble one more chance to shine on Tuesday.

MORE: Alex Scott looks ultra-glamorous in faux leather leggings

Taking to Instagram to share a series of unseen snaps from the BRITs after-party last month, the 37-year-old presenter looked incredible in the gorgeous fitted dress from couture brand Aadnevik. Marking a friend's birthday, Alex shared four photos taken in Soho House, posing up a storm in the statement lace frock.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Scott's most fabulous fashion looks

Alex's dress complemented her gym-honed silhouette perfectly. Complete with a flattering halter-neck design, graduated hem and striking sheer material, there's no denying the football star turned heads when she attended the awards back in February.

The One Show star was the picture of elegance in the statement gown, pairing her look with a pair of leg-lengthening black platform heels.

Alex posed up a storm at the BRITS after-party

Alex wore her glossy raven hair swept back over her shoulders, after revealing on her Instagram Stories that her hairstylist Jay Afshar had started working on her tresses at 10 am.

The glamorous star completed her look with silver accessories, adding a statement nude lip and fluttery false lashes to finish her red carpet glam.

MORE: Alex Scott shimmers in incredible cut-out gown on BAFTAs red carpet

READ: Alex Scott sparks mass reaction as she shares incredible news with fans

Captioning her playful snaps, Alex wrote: "@leahwilliamsonn my g!! Such a cool cat always... Sending mad love," to mark her friend's birthday.

Alex's unforgettable backless dress turned heads on the red carpet

Alex never fails to impress with her enviable wardrobe. Whether she's hitting the red carpet in a glamorous, embellished gown or taking to The One Show sofa in sleek and sophisticated workwear, we've always been a fan of her effortless style.

The broadcaster looked equally chic on Monday evening as she presented The One Show alongside co-host Alex Jones.

RELATED: Alex Scott’s daily diet: what the TV presenter eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Opting for a neutral colour scheme, Alex donned skintight faux leather leggings with a golden brown printed blouse - another monochrome look from the football fashionista!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.