Alex Scott looks ultra-glamorous in faux leather leggings

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Scott never fails to impress with her enviable wardrobe. Whether she's hitting the red carpet in a glamorous, embellished gown or taking to The One Show sofa in sleek and sophisticated workwear, we've always been a fan of her effortless style.

LOOK: Alex Scott stuns poolside in stripy bikini as she enjoys sun-soaked holiday in Tenerife

The 37-year-old broadcaster looked incredible on Monday evening as she presented The One Show alongside co-host Alex Jones. Opting for a neutral colour scheme, Alex donned skintight faux leather leggings with a golden brown printed blouse.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Scott's fans react to her dazzling BAFTAs gown

Amping up the glamour of her look, the TV star sported a pair of nude pointed-toe heels, lengthening her sculpted, gym-honed legs.

Alex layered her outfit with delicate gold jewellery and her favourite Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet - a celebrity-favourite accessory adorning the wrists of many an A-lister.

MORE: Alex Scott shimmers in incredible cut-out gown on BAFTAs red carpet

READ: Alex Scott sparks mass reaction as she shares incredible news with fans

Alex rocked faux leather leggings and sleek nude heels on The One Show

Her glossy brunette tresses framed her pretty features in voluminous curls, and her glowing beauty look was complete with fluffy false lashes, a warm bronzer and a glossy nude lip. We're loving her tonal ensemble!

We're sure Alex is wearing the 'fitted high-rise faux-leather leggings' from Commando, which are still available in limited sizes for £89.

Commando faux leather leggings, £89, Selfrifges

If you're looking for a more budget-friendly lookalike, PrettyLittleThing's faux leather leggings offer the ultimate alternative. Featuring a rich chocolate hue, stretch material and a flattering high waist fit, what's not to love? Complete the look with a chunky knit top and heeled mules for an effortlessly chic combo.

Faux leather stretch leggings, £19, PrettyLittleThing

Alex's return to the BBC programme comes just after the football star whisked her mum Carol away on a sun-soaked trip to Tenerife.

Last week, the former Strictly Come Dancing star enjoyed the soaring temperatures the island has to offer with her mum. And judging by the videos, the pair appeared to have an incredible time.

RELATED: Alex Scott’s daily diet: what the TV presenter eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

In one clip, the duo could be seen enjoying a shandy by the pool, with Alex laughing at her mother's attempt at speaking Spanish. "Shandy o'clock mother, what does that mean?" Alex asked her mum, to which she hilariously replied: "Shalud".

"Can't take her anywhere. I can't stop laughing," the 37-year-old wrote alongside the clip.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.