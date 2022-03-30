Ruth Langsford stuns in classic Mango power suit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford has wowed audiences by making a powerful fashion statement. The Loose Women presented debuted a stunning new look while behind the scenes of the beloved daytime show – and all we can say is wow.

PHOTOS: Loose Women stars' sultry wedding dresses: Christine Lampard, Ruth Langsford and more

The 62-year-old sashayed backstage wearing a flowy suit blazer and matching trousers in an olive green hue. Featuring a V-neck collar, lapel with notch, long ruched sleeves, shoulder pads and decorative pockets on the front of the blazer, the suit infused Ruth's style with a touch of eighties glamour.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford wows in skinny jeans and heels

The TV star teamed the look with a cream scoop neck T-shirt and snakeskin point-toe heels. She opted for a natural beauty concoction of a nude lip, bronzed flow and dusting of blush. Ruth wore her sandy blonde hair down loose in a voluminous blow-dry.

Ruth looked lovely in the suit

Ruth took to social media to share the suave look with followers, alongside the caption: " Keep forgetting to post these!! This week’s outfits on @loosewomen MONDAY: Khaki Trouser suit from @mango White vest top @kettlewellcolours Snakeprint shoes @nextofficial TUES: Blue shirt @shirtcompanylondon Bootcut jeans @mintvelvet Animal print court shoes @dune_london Styled by @mothershopoers @daisylawstyle #loosewomen #studiostyle #ootd #whatiwore #fashion #mango #kettlewellcolours #theshirtcompanylondon #mintvelvet #dunelondon."

Ruth paired the Mango suit with some snakeskin heels

Friends and fans adored the TV star's composed ensemble. "You look a million dollars Ruth," commented one follower, while another mentioned: "You can really carry off a suit Ruth." A third added: "Stunning," with an applause emoji.

If you've been searching for the perfect spring suit, then look no further. Ruth's suit blazer is still available to buy online and will day you from day to night.

Flowy Suit, Blazer, £59.99, Trousers, £29.99, Mango

Slip the suit on for office days in or smart evenings out with this item, which marries traditional masculine overtones with a more feminine floating silhouette.

MORE: Ruth Langsford surprises with rare photo of son Jack over milestone weekend

Ruth also isn't afraid to sport a colourful outfit. As she prepared for Mother's Day, and her upcoming Feeling Fabulous event, she stood inside her glamorous home and rocked a stunning turquoise jumper.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.