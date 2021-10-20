Ruth Langsford's funky M&S blazer is so fashionable right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford has certainly started the week in style, rocking a range of trendy outfits for her return to Loose Women, and on Tuesday she was spotted in the colour of the moment.

The presenter wore one of our favourite looks to date, with her emerald green blazer from Marks and Spencer stealing the show. Ruth paired the blazer with a leopard camisole, smart black trousers and matching leopard heels, looking so chic as she strutted up and down the television studios.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford wows Loose Women fans in bold M&S top

Sharing the look with her loyal followers, the star wrote: "Jacket & trouser combo for @loosewomen today…Emerald Green jacket (love this colour!) by @marksandspencer Trousers @hobbslondon Animal print camisole top @mintvelvet Animal print court shoes @nextofficial (old) Styled by @mothershoppers".

Fans rushed to comment on the outfit, with one gushing: "The colour of the jacket is stunning on you," while another added: "Looking beautiful as always Ruth".

Ruth Langsford's followers loved her green blazer

Eamonn Holmes' wife wore her signature blonde bob in a sleek, straight style and sported a neutral makeup look, perfectly complementing her colourful ensemble.

Sadly, it seems that her exact blazer is no longer available online, however, we have sourced an amazing alternative from Mango.

Double-breasted blazer, £59.99, Mango

The jacket features a wrap detail with a double button design and a lapel style collar. It is sure to become a staple in your wardrobe this autumn, and can be paired with everything from shirts to knitwear and even mini dresses.

Ruth has been rocking lots of fashionable high street looks on Loose Women lately, and yesterday the star stunned in a patterned shirt dress from Phase Eight.

Ruth wowed Loose Women fans in her Phase Eight dress

The 61-year-old wowed fans in the waist-cinching number, which featured a striking camel print, long sleeves and a smart collar. Sharing the look with her million followers, Ruth wrote: "Frocked up for @loosewomen today…dress from @phaseeight Shoes @topshop (old) Styled by @mothershoppers".

Fans loved the autumnal look, with one commenting: "Lovely dress looks good on you," while another added: "You look amazing! Just catching up on the show now".

