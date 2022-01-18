Ruth Langsford makes radiant appearance in striking floral blouse

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Making a stylish start to the week, Ruth Langsford returned to Loose Women on Tuesday – and we're obsessed with her £45 blouse from Hawes & Curtis. Amping up her winter workwear, the presenter brightened up our screens in a multicoloured floral shirt, accessorising with silver hooped earrings.

A picture of radiance, Ruth's signature blonde bob had been blow-dried into a sleek, polished style that perfectly framed her face. As for her makeup, the TV star sported a dewy glow as she combined a smokey shadow with eyeliner, rosy blusher and a high-shine pink lip gloss – gorgeous.

Ruth looked so chic in a multicoloured blouse by Hawes & Curtis

An everyday staple, Ruth's elegant blouse features a statement pussy bow neck and long, cuffed sleeves. Giving off a chic retro feel, this striking design can be coordinated with everything from high-waisted jeans to tailored trousers and colourful pencil skirts.

Available to shop for £45, you can also grab it for £35 if you buy more than one blouse included in the brand's multibuy selection.

Women's Cream & Red Floral Print Pussy Bow Blouse, £45, Hawes & Curtis

Dressed by resident stylists – Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen – AKA Mothershoppers, the pair have previously opened up to HELLO! About styling Ruth on the show.

"Ruth has a real understanding of what suits her and because she also has her own range, she has a lot of insider knowledge and understands how clothes form and fit," they said.

"It's helpful when panellists tell us what they want to wear. They aren't actors and are themselves on the show so they have to feel comfortable with what they are wearing and for it to reflect their personalities. We can encourage them to try different things and new shapes but it's always easier when someone knows their own style," Gemma and Bertie explained

VIDEO: Ruth Langsford rocks seriously chic suit – and check out her shoes!

Loose Women viewers are often keen to shop Ruth's outfits, and last week she stepped out in yet another stunning ensemble put together by the dynamic duo.

Nailing business chic as she layered a streamlined blazer from Reiss over a glossy golden blouse and tailored trousers, the mum-of-one completed her look with hooped earrings and a diamante pendant necklace.

