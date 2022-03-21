Ruth Langsford surprises with rare photo of son Jack over milestone weekend Ruth shares son Jack with husband Eamonn Holmes

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford celebrated her 62nd birthday in style this weekend, heading to Manchester for a girls' city break with some of her nearest and dearest - and her 20-year-old son Jack even made a surprise addition to the celebrations.

SEE: Ruth Langsford drops jaws after revealing new tattooed eyebrows

Taking to Instagram to share snippets of her glorious weekend, the ITV star filmed a fun Reel to Ru Paul's 'Birthday Song'. Clips showed Ruth sipping on tinned gin and tonics, dancing with friends, posing for a selfie with her son Jack and blowing out the candles on a jaw-dropping lifelike Loose Women-themed birthday cake. What a weekend!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford parties in Manchester on girls' trip to mark 62nd birthday

"SO many of my friends are Pisces girls so we decided to celebrate together with a weekend in wonderful Manchester this year," Ruth penned.

"Also had a surprise pop in from our son Jack! Thanks @liztayloruk for organising, @hungrywomancooks for being my partner in crime always @slattery_cakes for the AMAZING birthday cake @mollysophie2 @fireflymcr for a fabulous lunch. We missed you @lizziecundy," the star continued.

READ: Ruth Langsford divides opinion with latest fashion choice - fans react

Ruth shared a rare photo with her son Jack on Instagram

Fans and celebrity friends were quick to react to Ruth's post, with one writing: "Have a fabulous time - girls' trips are the best - hope you’ve got the ibuprofen for the morning," adding a laughing face emoji.

"Can’t beat a girls' night out! You all look fabulous and happy," wrote a second fan, as a third added: "Happy birthday Ruth...looking gorgeous as usual."

READ: Eamonn Holmes shares joy at sweet family milestone - proud Ruth reacts

SHOP: Ruth Langsford's hair hack is a game-changer – and just £18

Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes have been together since 1997 and welcomed their only child together, son Jack, back in 2002.

Jack mostly stays out of the limelight, though occasionally makes a rare appearance on his parents' social media accounts whenever the presenting duo post family photos.

Ruth partied the weekend away with her friends to mark her 62nd birthday

Eamonn and Ruth married in a lavish ceremony in June 2010 at Elvetham Hall, Hampshire, in front of their family and friends.

Eamonn has previously spoken to HELLO! about the secret to their happy marriage. "The secret is compromise, the secret is consideration and lots of conjugals," Eamonn revealed.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.