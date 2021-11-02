Ruth Langsford's Mango suit comes in the chicest autumn shade

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Nailing business chic, Ruth Langsford returned to Loose Women on Tuesday, and her Mango suit comes in the perfect autumn shade. Stepping out in a rust-coloured suit, the presenter layered her high street co-ord over a glossy burgundy blouse, adding a sweet poppy pin in support of Remembrance Day.

A picture of elegance, Ruth modelled her signature sleek bob, opting for natural and dewy makeup. Dusting her eyes in a smokey brown shadow complete with voluminous lashes, honey-hued blusher and a high-shine berry lip, the TV star looked absolutely stunning.

Ruth looked so glamorous on Tuesday's episode

While her exact suit is no longer available to shop, we've found a similar style from Mango. Retailing at a total of £89.98, this cherry red two-piece is almost identical to Ruth's, with its single-breasted blazer and straight-leg trousers.

Also available to shop in black and dark navy shades, team your new favourite outfit with trainers for a more laidback feel or stilettos on those formal occasions.

Red blazer, £49.99, and matching trousers, £39.99, Mango

Taking to Instagram ahead of Tuesday's show, Ruth posted a sweet video alongside her co-stars Coleen Nolan, Janet Street-Porter and Judi Love. Captioning the clip, she wrote: "Terrible camera work from me but just to let you know we'll be with you in 2 minutes."

VIDEO: Ruth Langsford reveals what she never leaves the house without

Dressed by her go-to styling duo, Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen – A.K.A Mothershoppers – Ruth always looks so sophisticated on Loose Women. Appearing on the panel show last week, the presenter donned yet another tailored suit as she paired an emerald green blazer from Marks and Spencer with a leopard camisole, smart black trousers and matching leopard heels.

Sharing the look with her loyal followers, she wrote: "Jacket & trouser combo for @loosewomen today…Emerald Green jacket (love this colour!) by @marksandspencer Trousers @hobbslondon Animal print camisole top @mintvelvet Animal print court shoes @nextofficial (old) Styled by @mothershoppers".

