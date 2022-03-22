We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford always impresses when it comes to her fashion choices, and fans couldn't help but praise her latest look.

As Ruth prepared for Mother's Day, and her upcoming Feeling Fabulous event, she stood inside her glamorous home and rocked a stunning turquoise jumper. Her stunning outfit featured white lines across the hem lines, but the rest of her outfit was hidden behind her kitchen counter. She wore a wristwatch and a large bracelet, alongside a necklace and she sported some natural makeup.

The post gave fans an insight inside the This Morning star's glamorous home with her spacious kitchen where a couple of houseplants grew and she had dozens of cookbooks laid out.

Through a square window, followers could also grab a glimpse at her freshly-mown lawn which many were quick to note.

But many more were impressed with her gorgeous jumper, as one wrote: "Gorgeous top Ruth, very pretty colour. I'm also rather impressed by your lawn."

A second added: "Lovely colour jumper," and a third posted: "Love that jumper on you."

Fans loved Ruth's fashion

In her caption, Ruth explained: "A gentle reminder for those of you celebrating.… Mother's Day is just around the corner and I want to help you gift your mum a fabulous day out!

"From today until Friday 25th March we're giving you 20% off two tickets for the Feeling Fabulous event when you use code: FFMDAY at checkout.

"Feeling Fabulous is set to be a weekend of non-stop fun, with fashion edits, beauty demonstrations, expert led stage talks and retail therapy! Did I mention some of my wonderful friends will be stopping by? My strictly dancing partner @mrantondubeke, Crafting queen @saradaviescc and my TV son @rylan will be joining us… with many more names still to be announced!

Ruth Langsford V Neck Contrast Trim Cricket Style Jumper, £51.96, QVC

"Nothing is more precious than time spent with your mum or someone special you want to pamper and celebrate!

"So if you'd like more information or to take advantage of this special offer visit: www.feelingfabulouswithruth.com"

She added: "I hope to see you all there and send you home FEELING FABULOUS!!!"

