Ruth Langsford rocks high street dress for Loose Women return - and looks amazing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford was back on our screens on Monday, and looked as stylish as ever in a patterned shirt dress from Phase Eight.

RELATED: Ruth Langsford turns up the glam with her sparkling blazer - and fans are in love

The Loose Women star wowed fans in the waist-cinching number, which featured a striking camel print, long sleeves and a smart collar. Sharing the look with her million followers, Ruth wrote: "Frocked up for @loosewomen today…dress from @phaseeight Shoes @topshop (old) Styled by @mothershoppers".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford stuns in stylish M&S shirt

The presenter finished off the outfit with black pointed heels, looking so sophisticated as she strutted up and down the television studios.

MORE: Ruth Langsford’s Marks & Spencer suit comes in the perfect autumn shade

She wore her blonde hair in a sleek style and sported a black smokey eye, perfectly complementing the tones of her dress.

Ruth Langsford wowed Loose Women fans in her Phase Eight dress

Fans rushed to comment on the autumnal ensemble, with one gushing: "Lovely dress looks good on you," while another added: "You look amazing! Just catching up on the show now".

A third said: "Looking glamorous Ruth," followed by lots of heart emojis.

The 'Loren Check Shirt Dress' is described on site as the "ultimate 9-5 piece", perfect for those of us that are returning to the office this winter. It is still available to purchase online, but we would be quick before it sells out!

Loren Check Shirt Dress, £99, Phase Eight

We all know that Ruth isn’t afraid to make a fashion statement, and just last week the star wore a unique, geometric print shirt from Karen Millen to appear on the show.

We couldn’t take our eyes off her burgundy blouse, which featured a diamond pattern with yellow accents, a button-up front and long sleeves, making it the perfect desk-to-daywear piece.

Ruth looked radiant in her Karen Millen shirt

Ruth kept her accessories minimal, making sure to not draw attention away from her outfit, and wore her signature blonde bob in a straight style.

Her makeup was fresh and glowy, with a peachy blusher and a nude lip finishing off the look beautifully.

DISCOVER: Ruth Langsford causes a stir in gorgeous parka coat

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.