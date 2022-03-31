Lorraine Kelly looks incredible in figure-hugging bodycon in this season's hottest colour

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lorraine Kelly left viewers green with envy on Thursday morning in her green ribbed button midi dress.

The TV host debuted her flattering look on Lorraine on Thursday morning, where she looked stunning in the vibrant green dress with gold button detailing, opting for a pair of gold pointed heels to match. She finished the look with her favourite delicate heart necklace, allowing the dazzling green to speak for itself by partnering with minimalist accessories.

Lorraine teamed her Karen Millen dress with gold heels

Luckily, if you want to recreate the 62-year-old's look, you can grab yourself the ribbed dress from Karen Millen, which is currently on sale for £68, so you’ll need to act fast.

Green ribbed dress, £68, Karen Millen

The versatile, long sleeve knit design is great for keeping warm on cooler days while still giving that spring feel - making a glamorous wardrobe staple.

Lorraine took to Instagram to share a snap of her new dress, with fans and friends quickly expressing their admiration for the look.

Good Morning Britain host, Susanna Reid, headed to the comments to share her appreciation for the star, writing “Beautiful”.

Fans followed by showering Lorraine with compliments on the dress, with one writing, “Great dress, great colour, love it!”. Another added “Fabulous colour on you”.

The presenter is no stranger to beautiful green looks, stepping out in January in a stunning silk dress containing puffed sleeves and a fitted waist. Move over the Green Goddess!

