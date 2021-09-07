Lorraine Kelly styles clashing prints in the most unexpected way

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Making a statement in monochrome, Lorraine Kelly commanded attention on Tuesday as she stepped out in a number of clashing prints. Styling a black and white striped top from Karen Millen with a silky polka dot skirt by Warehouse, the presenter added black suede heels and silver stud earrings.

Lorraine teamed a striped top with a silky polka dot skirt

Wearing her signature bob down in loose curls, Lorraine opted for natural and dewy makeup, teaming a brown smokey shadow with a hint of rosy blusher and a soft berry-kissed lip to match – gorgeous.

In love with her latest look? You're in luck, you can recreate the TV star's full ensemble with a little help from the high street.

Knitted Stripe Top, £63.20, Karen Millen

Reduced to £63.20 in the Karen Millen sale, Lorraine's knitted top is perfect for autumn. Adorned in a classic striped print, it can be teamed with everything from jeans and high-waisted trousers to pencil skirts and tailored shorts.

As for her slinky skirt, we're obsessed with Lorraine's dotty design. A timeless piece sure to see you through the seasons, style it with box-fresh trainers before heading out on sunny days or add tights and ankle boots when the weather cools down.

Woven Spot Midi Skirt, £27.30, Warehouse

Completing her ensemble with a pair of black asymmetric stilettos from Mango, Lorraine's exact pair retails at £35.99. Taking you from desk to date night, these pointed heels are so chic, and we're adding them to basket ASAP.

Black Asymmetric Stilettos, £35.99, Mango

Since returning to her namesake show after the summer holidays, Lorraine has touched upon the joys of being reunited with her "second family" as well as being back on our screens chatting to guests. In her latest column for HELLO! she wrote:

"I am back at work this week after the summer break and it was so good to see all my team again. They are like my second family and I've missed them."

"As well as being trusted by guests sharing their stories, another of the joys of my job is hearing from viewers who often give me really good ideas for items we should cover and who also share their experiences with me, which is a real privilege."

