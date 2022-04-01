Loose Women's Jane Moore stuns in romantic floral midi dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Jane Moore always has a pretty new outfit to debut on Loose Women. The 59-year-old wowed audiences with an especially romantic dress and lit up our screens with some sweet spring florals.

The TV host looked effortless in a flirty floral midi dress featuring gentle puff sleeves and skirt-slit from John Lewis. With a charming ditsy print in a purple, black and cream colour scheme, the number elevated Jane's sartorial finesse to another level.

WATCH: Jane Moore's Top 5 Style Lessons

The mother-of-three teamed the look with a pair of candy pink point-toe heels from Next and opted for a camera-ready beauty glow, consisting of dark eyeliner, a healthy slick of mascara, rose pink lip and a gentle powdering of blush.

She wore her beach blonde hair down and straight as she chatted with her fellow panelists, who looked equally as radiant.

Jane took to social media to showcase the covetable style concoction, sharing the look via her Instagram Stories. She captioned the stunning snap by simply tagging the brands: "@johnlewis @loosewomen @nextofficial."

Jane looked lovely in the outfit

The TV star posed up a storm behind the scenes of the beloved show and her dress even matched the glowing lilac colour palette of the Loose Women set!

The TV host wowed audiences in the floral number

If you've been searching for the ultimate spring dress, then you're in luck. Jane's dress is still available to buy online, but hurry as it's selling out fast.

Floral Midi Dress, £42, John Lewis

Boasting a flattering floaty silhouette, feminine appeal and lavish floral print, this dress can be teamed with some black boots and gold jewellery for a polished day-out look - or dressed down with some white sneakers for an elegant off-duty ensemble.

Jane's style is endlessly versatile. The presenter isn’t afraid to rock a power suit in addition to her sweet dress looks. Jane recently made a bold fashion statement on the show when she wore a green velvet suit from Theory. Featuring a smart tailored fit, cropped trousers and a single-breasted silhouette, the suit was one of Jane's best outfits to date.

