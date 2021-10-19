Jane Moore looks effortlessly elegant in slim-fit trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Dressed in head-to-toe Karen Millen, Jane Moore just stepped out in the dreamiest workwear ensemble, and we're feeling inspired. Returning to the Loose Women panel on Tuesday, the presenter teamed a khaki poplin blouse from the brand with slim-fit cropped trousers and heels.

READ: Jane Moore dons unexpected suit - and it's so striking

Wearing her blonde hair down in effortless, beachy waves, Jane also rocked a dark grey shadow and statement eyeliner. Adding a subtle hint of rosy blusher and a high-shine pink lip gloss to match, the TV star looked absolutely stunning.

Jane teamed a khaki poplin blouse with cropped trousers on Tuesday

In love with her look? Us too, and thanks to the Karen Millen sale, you can shop Jane's latest ensemble for less.

Reduced to £71.20, this figure-flattering blouse cinches in at the waist with its tie detail. Fitted with a classic shirt-style collar, long sleeves and glossy gold buttons, it's also available to shop in white and can be styled with casual jeans, fitted trousers or a sleek pencil skirt.

MORE: Stacey Solomon melts hearts as she introduces baby Rose to Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha

READ: Jane Moore commands attention in surprising print

Cotton Poplin Tie Waist Detail Woven Shirt, £71.20, Karen Millen

As for her exact trousers, we reckon Jane is wearing this high-waisted pair, which also retails at £71.20. Made from signature compact stretch fabric that's soft to the touch, they're impeccably tailored and designed to flatter your figure.

Black Compact Stretch High Waist Tailored Trousers, £71.20, Karen Millen

Taking to Instagram to share her latest outfit details, Jane wrote:

"A double whammy from @karen_millen today - khaki shirt with tie waist and gorgeous sateen feel trousers that are beautifully tailored and super comfortable too. They can be worn during the day like this, or would look elegant at night with a tailored black jacket too. @loosewomen @mothershoppers @makeupcouk #khaki."

Delighting fans, Jane's 140k followers were quick to praise her ensemble. "Gorgeous Jane colour suits you," wrote one. "That blouse is sooo flattering," added another. Meanwhile a third commented: "Khaki looks great with your blonde hair Jane."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.