Loose Women's Jane Moore makes candid hair confession She has revealed her unusual approach to covering grey roots

Jane Moore really got fans talking with her latest Instagram post! The Loose Women star took to social media with a candid photo - and poked fun at her unusual attempt to hide her grey roots.

MORE: Loose Women host Jane Moore's house could be a show home

Jane, 59, posted a close-up picture of her hair, with the focus on her parting. She explained in the caption: "Attractive combo of grey roots and 'Ronald-McDonald-orange' root spray in a lame attempt to maintain the illusion of being a natural blonde!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jane Moore's 5 Style Lessons

"So time for a visit to the hairdressers. I may be some time… @ryanhauxwell @nando.magusimoes @richardwardhair #hair #roots #grey."

READ: Jane Moore's incredible hair transformation wows fans

MORE: Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one telling the TV star: "Still beautiful!". "I feel your pain!" a second sympathised, while a third commented: "Wisdom highlights!"

Jane shared a candid post about her hair on Instagram

It's an exciting time for Jane. She recently became a grandmother for the very first time following the birth of stepdaughter Lauren's baby daughter, Summer.

READ: Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha takes social media break for very sad reason

MORE: Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha shares rare family photos with fans

In honour of the occasion, Jane proudly shared a very rare family photo showing her with Lauren and Summer, and her two other daughters, Ellie and Grace.

The star recently became a grandmother for the first time

"Summer is here! Not the season (I'm back in jumpers already) but my stepdaughter Lauren's daughter pictured here with her proud mum, both her aunties and "Nana Jane" on the end," Jane wrote.

"Born the same day as The Bloke (aka Grampy), she's a welcome bundle of joy in these challenging times. To all those already in the grandparent club, feel free to pass on any good advice!"

Jane and Gary have been married since 2002

She jokingly added: "Also, not sure about 'Nana Jane' yet so if an alternative appeals I might ditch it and get in early on encouraging Summer to use it!!"

Jane has been happily married to Gary Farrow - former vice-president of communications at Sony Music Entertainment - since 2002 and shares her daughters Ellie and Grace with a former partner.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.