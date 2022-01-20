Loose Women's Jane Moore just wore the most flattering dress – and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Now that winter has well and truly arrived, jumper dresses are officially back on the cards! Clearly a fan of the timeless trend, Jane Moore just stepped out in the most elegant style from & Other Stories, and it's a seasonal must-have.

Donning a knitted midi dress from the high street brand, the TV star showcased her gorgeous figure in the fitted wrap silhouette, which features subtle bubble sleeves, a round neckline and a waist-cinching tie belt.

Jane made a stylish appearance on Loose Women on Thursday

Priced at £85, Jane wore the wintery number for her latest appearance on Loose Women, as she returned to the ITV panel for Thursday's episode alongside Charlene White, Denise Welch and Nadia Sawalha.

Keeping all focus on her jumper dress, Jane kept her accessories to a minimum, with the exception of a sparkling silver watch.

With her glossy blonde bob blow-dried into a sleek style, the presenter opted for a pared-back makeup look that perfectly complemented the neutral hues of her outfit. Dusting her eyes in a pale brown shadow, she added a dash of mascara, rosy blusher and a high-shine pink lipgloss into the mix – stunning.

Dressed by resident stylists – Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen – AKA Mothershoppers, Jane often wows with her on-screen wardrobe.

Putting together another glamorous tonal look, on Wednesday the TV star looked beautiful in burgundy as she coordinated a pair of wide-leg trousers from River Island with a matching turtleneck jumper from Marks & Spencer. Sharing a photo of her outfit on Instagram, Jane captioned it:

"Wow, what a show. Not only do we have guests back in the studio (hoorah) but today we got to watch the utterly fabulous #thegreatestshowman star @realkealasettle perform live for us. What a treat and what a gal she is. So down to earth. Hope you enjoyed it as much as we did. Today's outfit is a jumper by @marksandspencer, trousers by @riverisland and @zara shoes borrowed from @ruthlangsford but sssh, don't tell her. @loosewomen @mothershoppers @lperriton."

