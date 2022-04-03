Sofia Vergara's daring bejewelled bustier might be her most impressive look yet Wow! The America's Got Talent star looks incredible in her latest outfit…

Sofia Vegara shared a jaw-dropping Instagram post on Saturday evening and her followers went absolutely wild!

The 49-year-old dazzled fans in her corset, which was adorned with shimmering crystals. She teamed the stunning top with a pair of black trousers that had sparkling detail at the pockets and showed off her incredible physique.

WATCH: Sofia Vergara teases AGT in new TV promo

Accessorising to perfection, the brunette beauty wore some shoulder-grazing earrings and her makeup was flawless; a perfect base, lashings of mascara and a splash of red lipstick.

She captioned the shot: "And just like that we're back in theJudges Lounge!!! @agt season 17!!!!"

The picture generated a whopping 240,000 likes and thousands of comments with everyone giving her latest look a big thumbs up.

Sofia Vegara looked stunning at the Oscars 2022

We last saw the actress last week when she attended the 2022 Oscars alongside her husband Joe Manganiello on Sunday in a gorgeous strapless gown that highlighted her curves. The floor-length frock featured a mixture of delicate ivory and blush colours that came together at the embellished waist. The gorgeous creation was from Beverly Hills-based fashion designer Mark Zunino, who also creates bridal gowns.

Sofia wore a Lorraine Schwartz floral ring

Sofia paired her dress with a Lorraine Schwartz floral ring and matching earrings, and a white Tyler Ellis clutch which several other celebrity guests, including her husband Joe and Joe Jonas, were pictured holding in her Instagram snaps. Beauty wise, the Modern Family star opted for her usual loose curls and accentuated her eyes with smokey eyeliner and mascara from Charlotte Tilbury.

Fans rushed to compliment her outfit, with one writing: "You look stunning," and another remarking: "Wow, what a beautiful dress! It looks amazing on you!" A third added: "The dress is literally stunning!"

Meanwhile, Joe looked dapper in a black suit, white shirt and bow tie. What a chic pair!

