We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Whether she's enjoying a night out or presenting on Football Focus, Alex Scott always brings her fashion A-game, and she certainly did that on Saturday.

READ: Alex Scott reveals why she is the worst dinner date

As the star took to our screens she looked absolutely incredible in a tan midi-dress that perfectly hugged her figure. Alex showed off the look in all of its glory as a friend recorded her doing a little boogie before she headed to the studios. The presenter showed off her best moves from Strictly as she stomped around the wooden floor in some gorgeous strappy heels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Scott shows off her best moves in gorgeous tan midi-dress

She also made sure that her hair was a star of the show, as she flicked around and revealed that she had accessorised with a stunning necklace.

SEE: Alex Scott looks ultra-glamorous in faux leather leggings

WOW: Alex Scott poses up a storm in series of bikinis during beach holiday

She and her friend giggled as the clip ended, with Alex singing: "Give me your love!"

The 37-year-old then shared another photo showing her in "work mode" as she posed in the look, revealing that it came from Reiss.

Although we couldn't track down her exact dress, we did find this stunning lookalike, and it's currently on sale!

Alex showed off a stunning look

The beautiful cashmere jumper comes in both camel or charcoal and has been reduced by over 50 per cent, falling from £198 to just £80. What a bargain!

Alex has a great sense of fashion, and she proved that with her stunning backless gown that she wore at the BRIT awards.

WOW: Alex Scott stuns poolside in stripy bikini as she enjoys sun-soaked holiday in Tenerife

READ: Alex Scott's fans react to her stunning BAFTA gown

Taking to Instagram to share a series of unseen snaps from the BRITs after-party last month, she looked incredible in the gorgeous fitted dress from couture brand Aadnevik.

Marking a friend's birthday, Alex shared four photos taken in Soho House, posing up a storm in the statement lace frock.

Cashmere Blend Roll Neck Dress, £80.00, Reiss

SHOP NOW

Alex's dress complemented her gym-honed silhouette perfectly. Complete with a flattering halter-neck design, graduated hem and striking sheer material, there's no denying the football star turned heads when she attended the awards back in February.

The One Show star was the picture of elegance in the statement gown, pairing her look with a pair of leg-lengthening black platform heels.

WOW: Alex Scott shimmers in incredible cut-out gown on BAFTAs red carpet

SEE: Alex Scott stuns in form-fitting leather leggings on New York trip

Alex wore her glossy raven hair swept back over her shoulders, after revealing on her Instagram Stories that her hairstylist Jay Afshar had started working on her tresses at 10 am.

The glamorous star completed her look with silver accessories, adding a statement nude lip and fluttery false lashes to finish her red carpet glam.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.