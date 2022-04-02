Helen Flanagan floors fans as she poses in jaw-dropping midi-dress The actress looked simply stunning

Helen Flanagan is the queen of gorgeous dresses, and she proved that on Saturday she posed in a beautiful polka-dot frock.

She looked absolutely stunning as she posed in the figure-hugging number dress that almost resembled a dalmatian. The stunning item flowed all the way down to cut off just before her feet, and her choice of footwear was just as amazing, as she styled out a pair of black trainers. She wore her blonde hair up in a bun as she playfully posed in the outfit.

All the photos from her impromptu shoot were taken outside a large wooden door with a Buddha statue to the side.

Helen struck a flirty pose in one her snaps, before lifting a foot into the air and then sultrily standing with one of her hands on her hips.

"Can't wait for the warm weather to come back," she lamented. "I live in summer dresses and trainers in spring/summer. How cute is this dress from @isawitfirst?"

Helen stunned in her look

Her post sparked a huge response amongst her fans, as one couldn't believe their eyes as they wrote: "How do you look so amazing after 3 kids! I still look pregnant after my 3! My eldest will be 19 in July."

A second posted: "Beautiful love your dress," while a third added: "You look amazing absolutely," while a fourth commented: "So easy to wear when running around after kids."

Others posted strings of heart and flame emojis as they showed their appreciation for the stunning snaps.

The star has the best fashion

In a TikTok video shared earlier this week, the mother-of-three looked glorious as she sported a blue and green floral sundress with a milkmaid-style top and a daring split on one side of the stunning outfit.

She completed the look with a black, chained shoulder bag and, of course, a wine glass - hilarious!

Fans quickly weighed in on the relatable video. One remarked: "Sleep on his side of the bed… apparently you can’t hear the baby from there," with three laughing faces.

Others couldn't get enough of Helen’s springtime look. One fan commented: "Love that dress!! Where is it from? xx." A third added, "So pretty girl."

