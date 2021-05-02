Hailey Bieber stuns in a pink bikini - and Justin Bieber sings her praises Fans are swooning over the Peaches singer's tribute to her

The official start of summer may still be over a month away, but it’s already arrived for Hailey Bieber.

The model made her celebrity friends and fans go wild when she shared a photo of herself on Instagram Saturday and showed off her incredible toned physique in a light pink bikini.

Hailey paired her light pink bikini with a gold body chain

Hailey completed the look with a gold body chain, gold hoop earrings, and a hot pink lip.

“You are so beautiful!!!”, Khloe Kardashian wrote, while singer Normani added “beautiful”. A follower chimed in, “Are you kidding meeee. This is everything!”

We didn’t spot Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber, in her comments this time, but he did pay tribute to her on the same day with a sweet Instagram post instead.

The Peaches singer shared a gorgeous photo of the fashionista looking stylish per usual as she sat in a restaurant booth wearing a floral pink top paired with cat-eye frames.

Justin shared a sweet tribute to Hailey on Instagram

“Strong, confident, independent loyal.. still can't believe you chose me @haileybieber", Justin captioned the photo. The post quickly racked up over three million likes less than a day after he posted it.

The music star recently spoke to GQ in its May 2021 issue about his marriage to Hailey and dished on how they grew during their first year.

"The first year of marriage was really tough because there was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff," Justin told the magazine. "There was just lack of trust. There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, 'I’m scared.'"

Hailey and Justin married in September 2018

Now, he said, things are much better. “We’re just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we’re building these memories, he continued.

“And it’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to. Before, I didn’t have that to look forward to in my life. My home life was unstable. Like, my home life was not existing. I didn’t have a significant other. I didn’t have someone to love. I didn’t have someone to pour into. But now I have that.”

The duo tied the knot in September 2018, when Hailey was 21 and Justin was 24.

