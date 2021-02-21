Victoria and David Beckham's youngest son Cruz turned 16 over the weekend, and he marked the occasion by getting a brand new piercing – just like his dad used to sport!

After sharing a selfie captioned: "It's ma burfday," on his Instagram Stories, Cruz went on to post a close-up picture of his earlobe with what appears to be a mini grey skull earring.

Neither of his famous parents have commented on his earring, but it's likely that they will approve since piercings are popular among the whole family.

Former footballer David used to have not one but two ear piercings which he showed off with matching diamond earrings, while Victoria unveiled her new ear candy back in 2019.

During a Q&A segment on her Instagram Stories, one fan asked: "Where do you get your ear piercings done?." The former Spice Girl wrote: "Bridgett from @miamitatooco and @lizziemandler are amazing! The helix, forward helix and conch piercings are new this summer."

Cruz modelled a new ear piercing on his 16th birthday

Meanwhile, both of Cruz's older brothers have had piercings done in the past; Brooklyn being accompanied by his parents during a trip to Claire's in 2014, and three years later, Romeo, then 14, modelled earrings in a snap with his cousin.

The Beckham clan paid tribute to Cruz on social media on his birthday, with VB sharing a video of him singing and gushing: "Happy Birthday!! @cruzbeckham we all love u so much xxxx We are so proud of the man you have turned into! So sweet and so kind x we love you x kisses @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham #harperseven x."

David similarly marked his son's special day with a series of photos and videos of Cruz growing up. The doting dad added: "Happy 16th Birthday to my little man... Have the most amazing day, dad is so proud of you, love you always and forever. Sorry about the singing @cruzbeckham @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven @friends."

Fans showered the teen with birthday wishes in the comments section, with one writing: "My favorite. Happy Birthday." Football coach Robert Keane remarked: "Happy birthday Cruz. Lovely kid, so funny."

