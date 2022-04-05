Strictly's Tilly Ramsay is a total ski bunny in leggings

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Tilly Ramsay has hit the slopes in style for a family getaway. The 20-year-old Strictly star swapped her ballgowns for skiwear as she and her sister Holly Ramsay bombed down the Alpine runs, looking sporty-chic in sleek snow gear.

Tilly looked incredible as she posed outside a luxury chalet in Courchevel, wearing a cropped black puffer jacket, black leggings, white Moon Boots and a pale grey ribbed knit beanie. The TV star smiled for the camera amidst her idyllic mountain setting, showing off both her impeccable ski style and surrounding picturesque scenery.

The blonde beauty wore her hair down and tucked away into her jacket, letting a few platinum wisps shape her face. She went makeup-free, showcasing her natural glow and soaking up maximum mountain sunshine.

The star took to Instagram to share the fun photos with friends and followers, alongside the caption: "Snow much fun," with a snowflake emoji.

Fans and friends loved Tilly's Bond girl look and were quick to express their awe at her sweet holiday pictures. "Gorgeous girl," commented one fan, while another said: "Beautiful lady." A third added: "You look amazing."

If you're planning a mountain escape and need to update your winter wardrobe then we have just the leggings for you. These slinky black base layer leggings are ideal for chillier days on the slopes.

Base Layer Ski Leggings, £55, Sweaty Betty

Featuring a high-waisted design with a ribbed waistband, super soft fabric and seamless detail, these leggings can be worn for skiing, running, hiking and outdoor winter workouts – helping you feel confident and comfortable.

Tilly recently wowed audiences wearing a hot pink power suit while attending a Boots makeup launch party. She sported the brightly coloured two-piece in a fuchsia pink tone which she paired with a raspberry pink crop top and pristine white Karl Lagerfeld sneakers. The tailored look featured a single-breasted blazer with simple black buttons and a co-ordinating pair of suit trousers.

