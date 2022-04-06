Nicole Scherzinger exudes power in a suit and new blonde locks The singer is quite the shapeshifter

Nicole Scherzinger is quite the chameleon when it comes to her fashion and style choices, with her latest look being just one of her many shake-ups.

The singer took to social media to share moody black and white pictures of herself posing in a suit, comprising of a white button down, an oversized blazer, and matching pants.

As the shots went on, she even unbuttoned her blazer and folded up her shirt to expose her very toned abs while striking a power pose.

However, one of the most distinct parts of the look were the noticeably lighter blonde locks she sported which were striking even in the monochrome shots as she stared down the camera.

"Why so serious?" she simply captioned her photographs, and many were definitely serious about showing their love for her new look in the comments section.

Her The Masked Singer co-star Ken Jeong showed his support by saying: "Love this. Bravo," while fellow musician JoJo wrote: "Yuuuuuuhhhhhhhsssssss," and one of her friends commented: "So serious but so flipping gorgeous [flame emoji] I love this look."

Nicole donned a power suit to show off her new hair

"GIRL YASSSSSSS," one of her fans chimed in, with another also saying: "Yes! Love you blonde," and a third musing: "Absolutely iconic! Wish it was an album photoshoot tho."

The TV judge gave fans a taste of her new blonde locks with a few other photographs she shared on Tuesday, showing off just how much the look really suited her.

Posing in a revealing shot while just wearing her new do strewn across her face in wet locks with a bold studded make-up look, she posed to fans the question: "Black & white or Color," with two sets of photographs.

Immediately, fans were left divided as they couldn't choose, with one even saying: "All of the above and always fire, of course!"

The singer went completely blonde for new photographs

A second wrote: "Blonde hair really suits you babe," with another adding: "She can wear everything she's so stunning!"

