Nicole Scherzinger is a tropical goddess in floral co-ord

The Masked Singer star Nicole Scherzinger, 43, has floored her fans in her latest outfit – a vibrant floral co-ord.

The star shared a series of photos and a video to her 5.2million Instagram followers showing off her beautiful outfit. The ensemble consisted of a one-strap bralette and a maxi skirt with a thigh-high split, both in a gorgeous tropical print. Nicole's hair was styled in mermaid waves and she sported a pink lip and smokey eye combo – so stunning!

As predicted, the comments section was on fire with emojis and comments. The singer's adoring fans were full of praise for Nicole and her killer outfit.

Nicole looked incredible in this floral two-piece

"OMG THIS HAIR AND MAKE UP ARE EVERYTHING!!! Nici I’m so obsessed. love you so much!" wrote one and: "Wow wow wow absolutely ridiculously super super beautiful," added another. A Third simply claimed: "She is a goddess."

Nicole captioned the post: "Channeling Polynesian Warrior Goddess vibes. Hair @dimitrishair. Makeup @gregoryarlt. Stylist @highheelprncess. Dress @etro.

On Net-A-Porter you can bag yourself a skirt in the same beautiful print – the perfect piece for holidays!

Etro floral-print crepe mini skirt, £570, Net-A-Porter

Want to try a floral co-ord? How about this Boohoo bargain?

Tall maxi skirt and top, £15, Boohoo

Nicole's outfit was for her appearance on stage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and we think you'll agree – she looked amazing.

The singer's fans are used to seeing her in jaw-dropping looks and last week she sported a yellow cut-out crochet dress while she enjoyed the Hawaii sunset.

The star has great fashion sense

Everyone couldn’t get enough of Nicole's blissful beach look. "Absolutely gorgeous!!!" penned one follower, while another commented: "Stunning as always!" A third agreed: "Yellow suits you so much, love this colour on you," with a yellow love heart emoji.

