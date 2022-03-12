Nicole Scherzinger looks phenomenal in tiny bikini in sun-drenched photo The Masked Singer star is in Hawaii

Nicole Scherzinger floored her fans with her latest sun-drenched bikini photos on Friday.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger looks incredible as she dances in bralette and sweatpants - watch

The Masked Singer US star looked sensational in a tiny purple bikini that left little to the imagination while taking a dip in a swimming pool during her Hawaiian vacation with boyfriend Thom Evans. Nicole posed up a storm, with her raven locks cascading down into the water below.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger shows off her incredible figure during sunset dance

Another image saw the singer cuddling up to a shirtless Thom while posing on the sandy beach, displaying her long, toned legs and impeccable curves.

Captioning the sun-kissed snaps, Nicole penned: "Paint the sky and make it yours." Her fans were quick to react, with one responding: "Woah Nicole the side view! Hold on I can't breathe right now. You are so gorgeous!"

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger shows off incredible muscular physique in leopard bikini

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger hits the beach in tiny pink string bikini – and wow!

A second gushed: "This is just so beautiful. You are so beautiful. I can't breathe!" A third added: "I'm literally obsessed with everything! The view, the suit, the scenery – gorgeous!"

Nicole caused a stir with her revealing bikini photos

Nicole's latest show-stopping post comes after she paid a special tribute on International Women's Day while highlighting some rarely seen faces.

The singer posted a series of pictures on Instagram featuring the women in her family, including her grandmother, her mother, and her sister.

Nicole and Thom are in Hawaii

Nicole adoringly captioned her photographs: "There is no limit to what we as women can accomplish. Happy International Women's Day! So proud to come from a long line of strong, compassionate, warrior women. Three generations strong."

Many of her fans bombarded the comments section with heart emojis and wished her the same, with one lovingly commenting: "I always say this, but thank YOU for being such a strong, beautiful influence in my life growing up and even today. You will always inspire me."

Another wrote: "You inspire us Happy International Women's Day," and a third also added: "I love you and your family together."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.