Dua Lipa looks flawless in stunning silky corset dress

If we could clone a celebrity's wardrobe, we'd clone Dua Lipa's. The 26-year-old Grammy Award-winning star always looks incredible, and her latest silk corset dress is giving us serious Bridgerton vibes.

SEE: Dua Lipa amazes in slinky Versace bondage dress at Grammy Awards

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Cold Heart songstress looked like a bronzed goddess and she shared a series of stunning snaps from her latest travels. Delighting fans with everything from bikini pics to ice cream snaps, Dua is clearly living her best life as she enjoys some time off following her Nostalgia tour.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dua Lipa is a bronzed goddess in slinky black corset dress

"Olive oil ice cream for the win," Dua captioned her latest post, which racked up over 3 million likes in a matter of hours.

Showing off her holiday glow, Dua looked mesmerising in a slinky black dress we need in our spring wardrobe, stat. Complete with delicate spaghetti straps, a lace-up corset bodice and daring thigh-high split, Dua's svelte silhouette looked incredible in the silky black ensemble.

Dua's mesmerising black dress stunned fans on Instagram

The star paired her chic dress with heeled mules and oversized black sunglasses - and fans couldn't get enough of her look.

SEE: Dua Lipa sets pulses racing in eye-catching strappy top and jeans

MORE: Dua Lipa has fans dazzled with latest look from extravagant world tour

"Your style is super," commented one fan, as another gushed: "YOU ARE SO PRETTY". A third fan wrote: "I'm totally obsessed with you," followed by a string of pink heart emojis.

Dua turned up the heat in a black triangle bikini

Dua's gorgeous look comes just after the pop princess dazzled fans Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The style icon turned heads at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, modelling a custom-made Versace bondage dress.

Putting a fresh spin on the Italian fashion house's iconic look, which was first worn by Donatella Versace at the 1992 Met Gala, Dua looked incredible in a modern reimagining of the garment.

ALL THE PHOTOS: The most show-stopping red carpet looks from the 2022 Grammys

Dua walked the red carpet in the Versace dress with featured black straps and gold clasps – and there's a good chance you may have recognized it. Cindy Crawford wore the same dress to the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.