Jane Moore nails surprising royal trend – and Princess Diana would approve

Jane Moore is without a doubt one of the most fashion-forward presenters on TV, and she just channelled fellow style icon, Princess Diana, with her latest outfit.

Returning to the Loose Women panel on Thursday afternoon, the 59-year-old put together a pretty pastel look as she layered a pale yellow knit over a chic pie-crust collar – AKA a mainstay of Princess Diana's wardrobe.

Jane rocked a yellow knit complete with a pie crust collar

In a throwback to the 80s, the former wife of Prince Charles was known to team hers with a skirt suit, midi skirt or a pair of pinstripe trousers. Case in point: the Caroline Charles outfit she was pictured wearing in 1983 and the Jasper Conran suit she opted for in 1981.

A go-to royal trend, the Duchess of Cambridge is also a fan and wore a ME+EM pie crust vest during a visit to Copenhagen.

GET THE LOOK:

Yellow Cashmere Top, £225, Me+Em

Blue Wide-leg Trousers, £185, Me+Em

For her recent appearance on Loose Women, Jane chose to style her statement ruffle neck top with sky blue wide-leg trousers and Adidas Stan Smith trainers. Sharing a photo of her outfit on Instagram, she wrote:

"Easter pastels all from @me_andem with my usual @adidas trainers. The sleeveless top with ruffle neck is separate from the short-sleeved jumper and the trousers (with pockets) have a buttermilk stripe down the sides. Have a great day everyone @loosewomen @mothershoppers @makeupcouk."

Receiving a number of glowing compliments from her 149k followers, one replied: "Aww Jane you are always so gorgeous. This looks fabulous."

"You looked beautiful today and your hair is beautiful," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Lovely trousers."

Ready for spring, over the last few weeks Jane has been rocking a number of gorgeous pastel looks on the show, and she recently wowed in a lovely lilac dress from John Lewis' Anyday collection. Priced at £42, the new-season style featured gentle puff sleeves and a skirt-slit at the side – so glam!

