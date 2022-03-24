Divorce was the topic of discussion for the Loose Women panel on Thursday. Although all four of the stars Jane Moore, Nadia Sawalha, Brenda Edwards and Katie Piper are married and are used to opening up about their own off-screen relationships, they were not the main focus of the conversation. But they did highlight how they feel about the equal distribution of tasks at home!

The panel highlighted a blog post written by an Ohio-based man called Matthew Fray titled 'She divorced me because I left dishes by the sink' back in 2016, which details the end of his marriage.

"Every time she’d walk into the kitchen and find a drinking glass by the sink, she moved incrementally closer to moving out and ending our marriage. I just didn’t know it yet," the post read.

It began by stating that he thought ending their relationship over the simple household chore of loading the dishwasher was "ridiculous" but went on to realise the underlying sentiment was that his wife felt a lack of respect and understanding. He added: "It wasn’t a big deal to me when I was married. But it WAS a big deal to her."

Nadia Sawalha and her husband Mark

"The umbrella sentiment…is not being heard," Jane explained. "It wasn't just the dishwasher, she was saying to him, 'You're not listening to me, and your need to just stick that on the top there is greater than my need for you to just put it in the dishwasher.'"

Nadia added: "And like she said, wiping the pee from around the toilet, picking up the socks, all those things day in, day out – it's not sexy boys!"

On the topic of Mother's Day, which falls on Sunday 27 March, Jane continued that some men see the holiday as the one singular day to "treat" their partners by helping them with the kids, but noted these tasks should be shared 365 days of the year.

Jane Moore with her husband Gary and their children in 2011

"I'm going to look after the children for you, is how he was. Not all men are like this but he's talking about his experience. He said that when the marriage broke up he sort of just descended into depression and anaesthetising himself with vodka.

"He started a blog and suddenly all these men started to email him and he realised this pattern of behaviour. And that was when he had this epiphany, 'Oh, it's actually me!'"

