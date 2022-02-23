Katy Perry stuns in sensational animal-print look that turns heads The American Idol judge knows how to pull a look, and pull it well

Katy Perry has become one of the reigning queens of fashion on social media, and her latest look managed to turn quite a few heads.

MORE: Katy Perry's pristine $32m homes to raise daughter Daisy - inside

The singer took to Instagram to share pictures of her look from a round of press in the run up to the new season of American Idol, and we have to say, she couldn't have looked better.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katy Perry's Chocotopia adventure

She wore a complete snakeskin ensemble, featuring a lime green crop-top that showed off her toned abs and a matching set of brown pants and a jacket.

Katy allowed the jacket to fall on her arms as she posed by a table, with her adorable pup Nugget peeking out behind her in another photo she added, with her dark locks falling on her shoulders.

MORE: Katy Perry's baby joy with daughter Daisy – and everything she's said about expanding her family

"You can do it put your back in 2/22/22 it," she captioned her photograph, and several fans took to the comments to deem her shots "hot" with flame emojis galore.

"Loved seeing this up close," one fan commented, with another saying: "SLAY MY LIFE," and a third also adding: "WAS THE ASSIGNMENT BODY, FACE OR OUTFIT? WE WILL NEVER KNOW CUZ U SLAYED ALL OF IT PERFECTLY."

Katy donned a chic snakeskin ensemble for press day

The California Gurls performer made an appearance in the outfit on Live with Kelly and Ryan along with her co-judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

There, hosts Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa asked them about raising her daughter Daisy Dove and her interests, where Katy revealed that her daughter had gotten into some pretty shocking stuff.

MORE: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom mark double celebration on memorable day

MORE: Katy Perry rocks head-to-toe leather – and gives fans a shock

"I think if you gave all of the toys that you ever wanted to the kid, they would still want to touch electrical outlets," she said, to the amusement and knowing smiles of Ryan and Kelly.

"And I don't know if this is on the market right now, but someone should make a plushy electrical outlet."

The singer opened up about baby Daisy's terrifying habit

Kelly replied: "I think the goal is to keep them away from them," to which Katy hilariously responded: "I know, I know! Maybe it's reverse psychology."



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.