Katy Perry is doll-like in breathtaking floral ensemble ahead of American Idol auditions The Roar singer never fails to make a fashion statement

Katy Perry knows how to turn heads with a look with the best of them, never failing to show off her kooky or glamorous side with her fashions. And her latest one might just be one of her most chic.

The American Idol judge took to social media to build anticipation ahead of the show's new episode by showing off one of her stunning looks for the show.

WATCH: Katy Perry shares a rare look inside her Beverly Hills home on American Idol

The singer looked like a doll in a lavender floral ensemble that highlighted her incredible hourglass figure by cinching her in at the waist with a corseted top and a skin-tight skirt.

The dramatic puff sleeves gave the outfit that extra bit of drama, and she posed with one hand on her face, also highlighting the natural make-up job and her very slicked back black do.

"Will we crown a Miss American Idol? Do we send Human Melatonin to Hollywood? Do we say [expletive] the calories to some queso in Austin? Find out tonight on @americanidol at 8/7c on @abcnetwork," she captioned her post.

Fans were quickly left in a frenzy by her appearance, and her friend Sarah Hudson immediately took to the comments section with: "GIMME THIS DRESS MOM."

Katy donned a skin-tight floral ensemble ahead of the new episode

Many fans simply dropped heart emojis galore as one wrote: "Gorgeous queen," and another said: "Of CORSET's about the lewks for meeeee," and a third simply added: "PRETTIEST EVER."

The season of the reality singing competition has already gotten off to quite an eventful start, with Katy and fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie left impressed and surprised by several contenders.

One such audition left Katy shocked to the point that she walked off the set as they were joined by Normandy, a young woman who came in with a baby-like speaking voice.

However, as she sang the first notes to Tina Turner's Proud Mary, she revealed a much deeper and huskier singing voice, leaving Katy taken aback.

The singer has already had some memorable moments this season

"[expletive] this y'all, I'm out of here. I will not be set up," she said as she hilariously walked off set at the surprise, leaving Lionel shook and Luke in stitches.

She eventually did return to her seat to watch Normandy's full performance, transfixed, even asking her to take on a rendition of Adele's Set Fire to the Rain and then granting her the golden ticket to Hollywood.



