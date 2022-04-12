Victoria Beckham's mother of the groom dress - the secret behind it revealed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

OK, so the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz is going to go down in history as a) one of the most stylish, and b) the most talked about!

We can't get enough of all the details that have emerged since the big extravaganza was held in Miami at the weekend.

One of the standout moments (apart from Nicola's bridal dress reveal of course) was the pictures of David and Victoria Beckham walking down the aisle to their seats. Looking like total couple goals, the pair looked incredible, don't you think? Beyond stylish.

Mother-of-four Victoria opted for a slinky silver gown, complete with delicate spaghetti straps, an elegant plunge neckline and striking lace accents adorned across the bodice; a signature of Victoria's iconic style. With her hair up in a chic messy bun and gold diamond jewellery, she looked exquisite. Sharing a picture on her Instagram account, she said: "Proud mum and dad. congratulations Mr & Mrs Beckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham. Photo: @britishvogue."

Victoria's dress was a bespoke creation, and was designed by VB's design director Lara Barrio. It has an element of 40s Hollywood to it and is pretty unique.

Vogue - the magazine the wedding was exclusively covered by - said of the style: "The fabric was inspired by the reflection of the moonlight on the ocean at night. Developed exclusively by one of Beckham’s favourite Como mills, the effect is metallic, almost liquid like, and completely head-turning.

The fine details of Victoria's dress

Three French laces cut meticulously by hand and embroidered onto the shimmering fabric only added to the arresting effect."

If you want to get your hands on Victoria's dress - we have news, it's coming to the designer's website, very soon, but in black! It will be online and available to purchase in June. How exciting!

