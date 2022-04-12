Victoria Beckham shows off incredible jumpsuit designed for mum Jackie to wear to Brooklyn's wedding The 70-year-old looked gorgeous in her daughter's design

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding guests dazzled in outfits from many world-renowned designers – but many chose to wear creations by the mother-of-the-groom Victoria Beckham's label.

Eva Longoria, Romeo Beckham's girlfriend Mia Regan and journalist and fashion guru Zanna Roberts Rassi, were just some of the guests who chose to dazzle in one of Victoria's designs, but one that stole the show was her mother, Jackie Adams.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the mother-of-four shared a never-before-seen picture of herself alongside her parents, Jackie and Anthony Adams.

The snap showed Brooklyn's "papa" looking dapper in a black tuxedo whilst "nana" Jackie looked elegant in a navy jumpsuit and matching mini blazer.

Victoria and her parents posing ahead of Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding ceremony

Jackie accessorised her "custom Victoria Beckham" look with gold shoes and a clutch.

"@brooklynpeltzbeckham's Nana and Papa looking incredible for the special day! @jackie.adams_ wearing custom Victoria Beckham," she wrote alongside the family picture.

In the snap, Victoria is positioned between her parents and looks incredible in "the first Victoria Beckham couture dress".

"A special dress for a special day. The first Victoria Beckham couture dress made in our London atelier," she told her followers in her Stories.

Victoria designed her dress, especially for the big day, as well as Mia Regan's

"The bespoke fabric was developed by one of my favourite mills in Italy, it's like liquid metal and hangs so beautifully."

She added: "The lace is actually three different styles, placed to create a new lace and then hand embroidered.

"The dress took five days to create by six of my incredible talented London atelier team. It's been a labour of love and I'm so grateful to my incredible team for creating something so beautiful for me. X VB."