Victoria Beckham's new £165 dress looks just like her iconic Spice Girls frock

Victoria Beckham was seen with husband David Beckham and her children in Miami ahead of son Brooklyn's wedding, wearing a brown dress by Realisation that costs £165. It looks like the style she wore during her Spice Girl years.
On Wednesday, Victoria Beckham was spotted on a yacht in Miami with her family, ahead of the wedding of her eldest son Brooklyn's to Nicola Peltz, which is taking place this weekend.
In pictures that appeared on the MailOnline, the brunette beauty was seen relaxing on board the extravagant boat, wearing a stunning little brown dress that looked seriously expensive. But, it's actually from brand Realisation and costs £165, which is actually a bit of a bargain buy for the woman previously known as Posh Spice.
The brand's website says of the 'Christy' dress: "The Christy is just about as perfect as a dress can get - that mid thigh length, adjustable spaghetti straps, and everything else a mini dress has to offer. A dress that you could wear to breakfast and lunch and dinner. A dress you could slip on for that special date, but also meet the parents in. A dress so perfect you're never going to forget about it. A dress so perfect that no one will forget about YOU in it."
VB teamed the frock with black sandals and a lovely black shrug.
Victoria's dress:
'Christy' dress in chocolate, £165, Réalisation
With her hair up and rocking classy sunglasses, she looked totally as if she was back in the Spice Girls, don't you think? Talk about a blast from the past!
Reflecting on her iconic little black dress, VB famously later revealed: "The first dress that I wore in the Spice Girls, which everybody thought was a little black Gucci dress, was actually from Miss Selfridge - it wasn't a little back Gucci dress."
Victoria famously wore a little brown dress when she was in the Spice Girls
The classic style has always been a key point in the 47-year-old's wardrobe and she has many variations of the LBD. We don't know about you, but vintage Victoria is our favourite…
