Victoria Beckham's new £165 dress looks just like her iconic Spice Girls frock

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Wednesday, Victoria Beckham was spotted on a yacht in Miami with her family, ahead of the wedding of her eldest son Brooklyn's to Nicola Peltz, which is taking place this weekend.

WATCH: David and Victoria Beckham relax at incredible £5m holiday home ahead of Brooklyn's wedding

In pictures that appeared on the MailOnline, the brunette beauty was seen relaxing on board the extravagant boat, wearing a stunning little brown dress that looked seriously expensive. But, it's actually from brand Realisation and costs £165, which is actually a bit of a bargain buy for the woman previously known as Posh Spice.

WATCH: Mum on the Run - HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor Laura Sutcliffe tests Victoria Beckham's fave beauty products

The brand's website says of the 'Christy' dress: "The Christy is just about as perfect as a dress can get - that mid thigh length, adjustable spaghetti straps, and everything else a mini dress has to offer. A dress that you could wear to breakfast and lunch and dinner. A dress you could slip on for that special date, but also meet the parents in. A dress so perfect you're never going to forget about it. A dress so perfect that no one will forget about YOU in it."

MORE: Victoria Beckham's new Reebok collection just dropped – debit cards at the ready!

VB teamed the frock with black sandals and a lovely black shrug.

Victoria's dress:

'Christy' dress in chocolate, £165, Réalisation

With her hair up and rocking classy sunglasses, she looked totally as if she was back in the Spice Girls, don't you think? Talk about a blast from the past!

You may also like:

Thin Strap Mini Dress Susana Monaco, £146, Revolve

Reflecting on her iconic little black dress, VB famously later revealed: "The first dress that I wore in the Spice Girls, which everybody thought was a little black Gucci dress, was actually from Miss Selfridge - it wasn't a little back Gucci dress."

READ: Victoria Beckham and Harper's matching jewellery moment revealed

Victoria famously wore a little brown dress when she was in the Spice Girls

The classic style has always been a key point in the 47-year-old's wardrobe and she has many variations of the LBD. We don't know about you, but vintage Victoria is our favourite…

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.