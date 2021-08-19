LeAnn Rimes had her fans not knowing where to look after she rocked a very skimpy swimsuit for some fun in the sun with her husband Eddie Cibrian and some pals.

The Can't Fight The Moonlight singer looked unbelievable wearing a leopard print one-piece that appeared to be held together with the tiniest bit of string.

RELATED: 13 of the best cut out swimsuits for a sexy summer staycation

Sitting on a boat dancing to some music, LeAnn's legs looked never-ending thanks to the sides of her bathing suit being non-existent.

Loading the player...

WATCH: LeAnn Rimes makes cameo in husband Eddie's new Netflix show

The material appeared to be attached by a piece of fabric that linked the front of the costume to the back and was almost shaped like a V to give the illusion of a smaller waist and longer legs.

LeAnn's fans were blown away by her appearance, with one commenting: "Come on swimsuit!!!" A second said: "Love your bathing suit! The bod!"

A third added: "This is a vibeeee and love the swimsuit. You’re always a trendsetter with the swimming costumes." A fourth wrote: "Can we just talk about how fabulous you look?"

MORE: Brandi Glanville makes surprise revelation over relationship with LeAnn Rimes

RELATED: This swimsuit has more than 8000 positive reviews on Amazon - and it's a hit EVERY summer

Fans loved LeAnn's skimpy bathing suit

LeAnn and Eddie have been married since 2011 after first meeting in 2009 while filming the Lifetime made-for-TV movie Northern Lights.

Despite both being married at the time - LeAnn to backup dancer Dean Sheremet and Eddie to reality TV star Brandi Glanville - the two shared an instant connection and began a relationship.

LeAnn and Eddie wed in 2011

While they don't currently have children together, Eddie shares sons Mason, 18, and Jake, 14, with ex Brandi who is best known for appearing on the reality television series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Speaking to HELLO! in 2013, LeAnn revealed that the couple hadn't ruled out the possibility of having kids one day. "It's something we've talked about and we still do, daily," she said at the time.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.