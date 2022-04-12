Faith Hill rocks sequin dress to present impressive award at CMT Awards

Country star Faith Hill returned to the CMT Awards in Nashville after a 12-year absence, looking fabulous in a full-length glittering green gown. The 54-year-old singer was accompanied by her 1883 co-star and on-screen daughter Isabel May to present the final award of the ceremony.

Faith looked dazzling in an emerald green sequin dress, featuring long sleeves, a high neckline and a mermaid sheen. Isabel looked pretty in pink beside her, sporting a candy floss-colored cut-out gown with a long side-slit and asymmetric one-shoulder silhouette with bow detailing.

Faith wore her silky tresses scraped up into a high ponytail, accentuating a striking pair of silver drop statement earrings. The singer opted for a dramatic beauty look, consisting of a dark smokey eye, winged eyeliner, defined brow, bronzed contour and a nude lip.

Isabel looked equally as mesmerizing, wearing her beach blonde tied back in a relaxed low ponytail and letting some honey-toned wisps shape her glowing face.

The star returned to the awards after 12 years to present the most prestigious award, Best Video of the Year, to Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood for their tune If I Didn't Love You.

Faith stars as Margaret Dutton in the Yellowstone prequel 1883, alongside her real-life husband Tim McGraw, who plays James Dutton in the show.

Faith and Tim are parents to Maggie, 23, and Grace, 24 and Audrey, 20, and have a very close bond with all three of their children.

Tim said it was a family decision to get her involved as they normally keep their children out of the limelight.

"Typically, for the kids, we haven't really put them out there in these sorts of situations," he explained. "But the more Faith and I talked about it … and really started digging into it, we realized how much it made sense to us and our family and our beliefs, and how we want our daughters to be represented."

