Cruz Beckham dons slick Great Gatsby outfit post-wedding

Cruz Beckham has thrown it back to the Roaring Twenties with a brand new look to add to his ever-expanding fashion archive. The 17-year-old donned a jazzy outfit following Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding last Saturday, taking a leaf of out his fashion designer mum Victoria's book.

Cruz looked ultra-suave wearing a navy blue short-sleeved shirt with a striking white print, a pair of smart black trousers, a white vest and some black and white spectator shoes that looked as if they have been plucked straight out of the Great Gatsby.

Featuring a contrast panel colour scheme, low heels and Oxford brogue shape, the shoes quickly caught the attention of fans and followers who loved Cruz's distinctive look.

The youngest son of Victoria and David Beckham took to social media to share the ensemble via Instagram Stories, following his older brother's long-awaited wedding in Palm Beach.

Cruz looked super slick in the look

Cruz wore his frosted tips in his signature windswept style and accossorised with three gold chain necklaces and pendants layered over one another.

The youngest Beckham son loves to experiment with his style

He posed for the camera in his glamorous Florida setting, which boasted a golf buggy, gleaming four-by-four and palm trees that lined the white mansion.

Cruz rocked a gold grill before the wedding

Cruz recently shocked fans with another statement look. In a sweet series of snaps posted by Victoria, the Beckham family were pictured celebrating the night before the wedding, with Cruz posing up a storm for his mum - showcasing a dazzling gold grill.

Teaming the look with an electric blue knit jumper, orange T-shirt and a chain necklace with a cross pendant, Cruz looked seriously stand-out in the striking piece.

Fans were taken aback by Cruz's bold jewellery statement. "What happened to his teeth?! @cruzbeckham," commented one fan, with another elaborating: "Love the grill." A third penned: "Great teeth @cruzbeckham," and a fourth added: "Cruz got swag."

